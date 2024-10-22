NASCAR Suspends Two LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Crew Members for Separated Wheel
NASCAR issued its weekly post-race penalty report on Tuesday afternoon, and contained in the report was the expected two-race suspension for two members of the No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB pit crew.
Front Changer John Rosselli and Jackman Kellen Mills are the two members of the team who were suspended following the separation of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE's right front wheel during last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
According to the NASCAR Roster Portal, Bryan Backus will serve as the Front Changer for Erik Jones and the No. 43 team this weekend in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Matt Wilps will perform as the Jackman for the team.
Rosselli and Mills will be eligible to return to competition in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
The wheel flew off of Jones' No. 43 car on Lap 69 following a round of pit stops under caution following a hard crash for Austin Dillon. As a result of the infraction occurring on the track, Jones was also assessed a two-lap penalty during the race.
Jones finished 25th in the South Point 400 after encountering the separated front wheel. It's been a season of frustration for the 28-year-old, who missed two races earlier this year after suffering a compression fracture of a lower vertebra in a hard crash at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team only has one top-five finish and two top-10s through the opening 33 races of the 2024 season. Jones sits 32nd in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.
In August, Jones signed a multi-year contract extension to remain at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2025 and beyond.