NASCAR To Allow Teams To Replace Brake Rotor And Pads At Phoenix

After reviewing a slew of brake problems at World Wide Technology Raceway, NASCAR is adjusting the rules regarding changing brakes in the NASCAR Cup Series ahead of this weekend's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. On Wednesday, NASCAR sent out a media bulletin explaining the changes.

At Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR says teams will be given the option to remove and replace front brake rotors and pads only, following Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ.

This is a major change in the rules because prior to this updated, teams were forced to go to the rear of the field for the start of NASCAR Cup Series events if they chose to change front brake rotors or pads following practice and qualifying.

NASCAR notes that no other brake system components are permitted to be changed during the process following Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions. But the sanctioning body states that teams will be permitted to inspect rear rotors, per normal procedures, during the pre-race adjustments period on Sunday. Any subsequent rotor issues found at that time will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

This means, depending on the circumstances, NASCAR could choose to not send teams to the rear of the field for brake rotor issues discovered in pre-race check on Sunday morning before the start of the race.

While it remains to be seen how these rules will impact the racing this weekend, if any teams encounter brake problems early in the weekend, they will have a lot more manageable situation on their hands heading into Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.