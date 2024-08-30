NASCAR to Host 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet in Charlotte
The NASCAR Awards, a year-end celebration of the highest ranking drivers in each of NASCAR's National Series and the official introduction to the series' new champions, is getting a change of scenery for 2024.
For the first-time ever, NASCAR will be hosting its post-season banquet in the hub of the sport itself, Charlotte, North Carolina, which also serves as the home to many of the sport's top drivers and race teams, as well as the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The 2024 NASCAR Awards will be held on Friday, November 22 to formally honor all three national series champions (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series) at the Charlotte Convention Center. The broadcast will air on Sunday, November 24, on The CW.
For the second straight year, NASCAR will also be hosting a preliminary banquet on Thursday, November 21, for NASCAR Regional and NASCAR International champions to be honored, which will include those in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.
“We are pleased to announce our move to the Queen City for our postseason celebrations,” said Michelle Byron, EVP, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR. “Being able to trace many of our sport’s racing roots back to the North Carolina area, you can feel the energy and passion for NASCAR from the fans in Charlotte. We’re excited to officially crown our champions in the Queen City.”
This November will mark the first time that NASCAR has held its end-of-season banquet in Charlotte, North Carolina. The banquet has had three locations, in three major cities, before this season, in Nashville, Tennessee (2019 to 2023), Las Vegas, Nevada (2009 to 2018), and New York City, New York (1981 to 2008).