NASCAR To Look at DVP Rule in Off-Season That Ended Josh Berry’s Kansas Race
NASCAR will re-evaluate a portion of its Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) rules in the off-season, according to Brad Moran, Managing Director of the NASCAR Cup Series, after a pair of incidents in the last four weeks have called it into question.
Josh Berry was involved in a multi-car wreck on the first lap with Ty Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, and Harrison Burton. With four flat tires, the No. 4 Ford Mustang was unable to move, but instead of being towed back to the pits, NASCAR ruled the day done for Berry, bringing him back to the garage.
"That was an experience like none other," Berry said after climbing from the car. "Obviously, we get clipped and spun, and we had four flat tires. I assumed they were going to tow the car to the pits, which is what I was asking for, and then they dropped my window net and told me to get out. odney (Childers) told me to stay in because all we needed was tires. They were telling me to get out. Then they towed me into the campground, so I was just out there chilling with the fans."
"At that point, they said they had to get a rollback, and they finally made me get out. Rodney was trying to talk to somebody and couldn’t get anybody on the phone. I don't know what I am missing. I have seen plenty of cars get towed to the pits and get tires put on, so I don't know if I am missing something or if there was something different than normal, but that was an experience for sure.”
After Berry had been ruled out of the event, NASCAR reiterated that a vehicle involved in an accident that is unable to drive back to pit road, for whatever reason, is out of the event. The only way a car will be towed back to pit road is for a spin without contact.
Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, Moran mentions that although what happened at the start of Sunday's event "didn't feel right or look right" everything was executed as it's stated in the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book. However, Moran adds that the rule is "something we'll review over the winter and it may change".
Moran did offer some insight from NASCAR's perspective on 'The Morning Drive' Tuesday, explaining the reasoning behind having Berry towed back to the garage, rather than his pit stall.
"The hit was hard enough on the No. 4 car to lift the car off the ground, and slam it down on the ground," Moran said. "Once you're involved in a [Damaged Vehicle Policy] accident -- and by the way, the [Incident Data Reporter] did go off, so it was a significant incident that the No. 4 was in -- if he couldn't drive the car back, he was out due to [the] DVP."
"We don't inspect [the car] on the side of the track. We haven't got that ability, but the indicator is, you drive it back you're good. If, however, he just spun and had four flat tires, he would have been towed to pit road under yellow under the flat tire recovery program. But it's really clear on our recovery program in our DVP that if you're involved in an incident, you have to be able to get your vehicle back to pit road."
"We never want to take vehicles out of the race, and that is our rule," added Moran. "It's similar to what happened to the No. 12, but he did have a mechanical issue, but unfortunately you just don't have the ability to inspect that. It's more if the car if they can drive it back or not."
Moran mentions an incident with Ryan Blaney, which happened during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event at Watkins Glen. After a first-lap wreck, Blaney had issues with his steering and was frustrated once NASCAR brought him to the garage, rather than letting his team look at the No. 12 in his pit stall.
Luckily, that one moment didn't cost Blaney his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but while still in effect, it's a rule that could have an adverse impact on the post-season, and potentially even cost somebody a shot at the championship.
This particular rule, which Moran says was done in collaboration with the teams, has been in effect since 2017. Moran also mentions that NASCAR took a look at making a change to the rule in the off-season, but opted against it.
Since Michigan in August, NASCAR Cup Series teams have had the option to install a lift system, which would allow officials to pump in air to help raise the car, so the driver would be able to drive back to the pits when there were flat tires. However, Moran says Berry didn't have that installed.