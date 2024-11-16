NASCAR to Remove Anticompetitive Release From 2025 Open Team Agreement
The provision in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Open Team Agreement, which would have prevented 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports from pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR while still competing in the NASCAR Cup Series has officially been removed from the Open Team Agreement by the sanctioning body.
What this means is that both 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports will have the option of racing in 2025 as Open Teams while continuing on the path of antitrust litigation against NASCAR.
Jeffrey Kessler, the attorney for the teams issued a statement indicating the teams are happy with the relief, which will allow them to continue to compete while pursuing the lawsuit, but reiterates that the teams will also go forward in the appeal of the denial of the preliminary injunction in an effort for the teams to be able to compete as Chartered teams for the duration of the lawsuit proceedings.
"We are pleased to announce that NASCAR has removed the anticompetitive release requirement in its open agreement, which will now allow 23XI and Front Row Motorsports to race as open teams in 2025," Kessler explained in the statement.
"My clients will continue their appeal to the 4th Circuit to issue an injunction so that they can run as chartered teams therefore avoiding irreparable harm. Both race teams are pleased that they will continue to be a participant in this sport that they love while fighting to make it fair and just for all."
On Friday, it was revealed in court documents that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were seeking an expedited appeal of the injunction, which had been denied by District Judge Frank D. Whitney on Friday, November 8. NASCAR has until Monday to file a response to the expedited appeal request.
23XI Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, was conceived heading into the 2021 NASCAR season. The team's driver Tyler Reddick won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship driving its No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. Front Row Motorsports, owned by Yum! Brands franchisee Bob Jenkins, has been competing in some capacity since the 2004 season. The organization has grown by leaps and bounds in recent seasons, and won the 2021 Daytona 500 with Michael McDowell.