NASCAR to Shave Rear Spoiler Height For Upcoming Talladega Chase Race

NASCAR took a swing with a new superspeedway package for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, which was designed to cut back on fuel saving at the superspeedway races and allow drivers to generate better runs for passing.

In the end, NASCAR felt that the package change went in the right direction, but the sanctioning body still wanted to see more improvement overall to the racing product at Daytona and Talladega. On Thursday, NASCAR announced another slight tweak to the racing package for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Chase race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The rear spoiler blade, which was reduced to four inches in height for the summer race at Daytona International Speedway, will be cut down further for Talladega's October event. The rear spoiler blade will now measure 3.5 inches in height.

With the spoiler shorter, this should reduce overall drag for the cars, which should, in theory, make the cars more fuel efficient. It should also make the cars faster and harder to handle in the pack.

Aside from the change in rear spoiler height, the remainder of the superspeedway package will remain the same as it was at Daytona in August.

NASCAR also confirmed that the Stage lengths will not be changed for the upcoming race at Talladega from the race's 188-lap format in the spring. Stage 1 will conclude on Lap 98, Stage 2 will conclude on Lap 143, and the race is scheduled to end at the completion of Lap 188.

Per recently instituted rules, if a caution flag flies with under 10 laps remaining in any Stage, that will serve as the official end of a Stage. And of course, if a caution falls prior to the field being given the white flag, signifying one lap to go, the race will head into an overtime finish attempt.