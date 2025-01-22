NASCAR to Utilize "Option" Tire in Spring Phoenix Cup Race
It's official, NASCAR will utilize the "Option" tire for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 race weekend at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 as the sanctioning body continues to hone in on a more competitive balance in races at tracks one-mile long and shorter.
According to NASCAR, the "Option" tire protocols put in place for last Summer's NASCAR Cup Series event at Richmond Raceway will be in place for the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway. What this means is that teams will have six sets of "Primary" or standard tires and two sets of "Option" tires at their disposal during race day at Phoenix.
Additionally, teams will be afforded one set of "Primary" tires and one set of "Option" tires to be used in practice leading into the race.
In a Rule Book update email to the media, a NASCAR spokesperson explains that if the "Option" tire is ultimately successful in the March race at Phoenix Raceway, it will become the "Primary" tire for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in November.
NASCAR says there will not be multiple tire compounds used in the championship-deciding event at the end of the season.
So, what is the "Option" tire? It is a tire that is designed to have a softer overall compound than the "Primary" tire, which is used on a weekly basis in the NASCAR Cup Series. The overall hope from NASCAR is that the softer "Option" tire will increase grip, and improve lap times, but will come at the cost of long-run speed, where the "Primary" tire would have the advantage.
The "Option" tire was first utilized in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as a test for utilizing the tire in a NASCAR Cup Series points-paying event. NASCAR liked enough of what it saw with the "Option" tire at North Wilkesboro that it was brought to a points-paying race for the first time at Richmond Raceway.
In that event, the "Option" tire stole the show and created an interesting group of comers and goers throughout the race. Daniel Suarez was able to knife through the field of cars on the "Primary" tire with a set of "Option" tires, and the flip in track position led to Suarez leading 93 laps and finishing inside the top-10 after starting 21st.
Check out the battle between the "Option" Tire and "Primary" Tire in the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. That event will be televised on FOX with television coverage kicking off at 3:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.