NASCAR, Ubisoft Announce Collaboration with The Crew Motorfest

NASCAR will be featured as part of a major content update for The Crew Motorfest video game, which will be available on Wednesday, March 4.

The Year 3 Season 9 update will be available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, Steam Deck, and PC through the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store, and Steam. The collaboration with NASCAR is part of a major update for the gaming title released by Ubisoft in 2023.

“We’re excited to bring our iconic brand to life in The Crew Motorfest,” said Mitch Rasmussen, Sr. Director, Interactive at NASCAR. “This collaboration represents another important step in our strategy to bring NASCAR into the digital spaces and places where next generation fans spend their time, giving players new ways to interact with the culture and communities they love.”

With the update, players will compete for the title of NASCAR Motorfest Tour Champion in ten events, from qualifcations to finals. The update also promises special gameplay features to immerse players in the NASCAR world., such as pit stop management and drafting.

With the update, a total of 16 authentic NASCAR vehicles will be available for use in the game, whether in the NASCAR Motorfest Tour Playlist or elsewhere in the Motorfest universe.

The NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 and Next Gen Toyota Camry XSE will be included in the update. There will also be four special NASCAR packs available for purchase, featuring exclusive team liveries.

Among the team liveries included will be the No. 5, No. 9 and No. 24 Cup cars for Hendrick Motorsports, the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 1 and No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets, the No. 12 and No. 22 Team Penske Fords, the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, the No. 19 and No. 20 Toyotas for Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 23 and No. 45 Toyotas for 23XI Racing.

Year 3 Season 9 will also introduce the Trackforge track creator, an RC Frenzy Playlist featuring RC Cars, a new Island Playground, Summit Contest events and new activities in the Main Stage.

For more information about The Crew Motorfest, please visit thecrewgame.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/thecrewgame.usa, on Instagram at instagram.com/thecrewgame and on X/Twitter at twitter.com/TheCrewGame or #TheCrewMotorfest.

For the latest news on The Crew Motorfest and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com. To buy, visit store.ubisoft.com.