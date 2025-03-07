NASCAR 'Unequivocally' Committed to Mexico City Race Weekend
For the last several weeks, there have been persistent rumors within the NASCAR garage area that the June NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series race weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City could be axed in favor of a date at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The rumors were further amplified on Thursday evening when an anonymous NASCAR Rumor account on Instagram spread the rumblings. That post made its way to Facebook, and X, and began to spread like a wildfire.
On Friday, a source within NASCAR explained to Racing America On SI that the rumors of NASCAR not racing in Mexico City this season are baseless, and that the sanctioning body remains committed to its first NASCAR National Series events in Mexico since the 2008 season. The source said that the race in Mexico City is, "Unequivocally happening," and that NASCAR is full-speed ahead as far as the race is concerned.
As for why the rumor likely started to begin with, there are tensions between the United States and Mexico, currently, through trade tariffs instituted between the two countries. However, it appears that whatever political tension there is between the two countries will not expand to the international sports landscape.
NASCAR indicates that they do have contingency plans in place for the Mexico City race weekend, but NASCAR says that is no different than every other race weekend that the sanctioning body has on its schedule. The sanctioning body is always tasked with having a plethora of contingency plans in place for each of its race weekends.
NASCAR has gone all-in with a full promotion of the events in Mexico City since the announcement of the event in August 2024, including a promotion last week, which saw drivers Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott appear in Mexico City where they each particpated in a track walk, a taco tasting, and spent some time at a Lucha Libre wrestling event.
As it stands, NASCAR has a two-year contract in place with promoter OCESA to hold events at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.