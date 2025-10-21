NASCAR Unveils 16-Turn, 3.4-Mile San Diego Street Course Layout
On Tuesday, NASCAR released more details regarding the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series first-ever trip to San Diego, taking place at Naval Base Coronado on Father’s Day Weekend 2026.
Among the details released for the highly anticipated event is the track layout, which features a whopping 16 corners across the 3.4-mile lap, which will mix high-speed action with some breathtaking views.
The newly designed street course will also feature a star-spangled backdrop, as to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.
“It’s so exciting to finally share the street course layout and provide this first look for our long-time and new fans,” said Amy Lupo, NASCAR San Diego President. “Anticipation for this event is already high, and we know this course layout will raise that level of excitement even higher. We can’t wait to see how the best drivers in the world meet this challenge, while celebrating America’s navy.”
There will be grandstand seating and hospitality spread throughout the 3.4-mile racetrack, the longest circuit on the 2026 NASCAR schedule. After crossing the Ellyson start-finish line, cars will make a quick right hand turn, before another two 90-degree left handers launch drivers around the San Diego Bay and one of the world’s foremost military installations, Naval Base Coronado.
Some highlights of the course include the Ellyson Start-Finish Line, named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. Ellyson’s training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation”.
Carrier Corner, Turn 5, is a sharp-handed left-hand turn located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers. The Coronado Chicane, Turn 8, beings a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base. Runway Road, Turn 14, is aptly named, given its location near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field.
NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, with plans to honor the military forthcoming. Friday access will open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited amount of Coronado residents and then culminate with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.
Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome June 20 and 21 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event (June 20) and the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 Race The Base on (June 21). Ticket pre-sale window for depositors begin October 23, and tickets will go on sale to the public on November 7.