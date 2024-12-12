NASCAR Updates Practice and Qualifying Procedures for 2025
On Thursday, NASCAR confirmed that it would be revamping its practice and qualifying procedures ahead of the 2025 season, in an attempt to increase practice time, create consistency between its top-three divisions, and simplify the overall process of setting the starting lineup.
With the exception of three venues (Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta), NASCAR's National Series will return to a single-round qualifying format in 2025, returning to the premise of each vehicle's starting position being determined solely by qualifying speed.
The standard for pre-qualifying practice has been increased from 20 minutes to 25 minutes, giving teams more on-track time before single-vehicle qualifying. While the practices will remain split between two groups, qualifying sessions will no longer be run in that manner -- except on road courses.
In both the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, practice and qualifying on the road courses will look different, with a 50-minute session for all cars, and then two 20-minute sessions for two groups.
Only at Bowman-Gray Stadium, the DAYTONA 500, Circuit of The Americas, North Wilkesboro, Mexico City, Indianapolis, and the Phoenix Championship Race will the NASCAR Cup Series have extended practice.
During Speedweeks at Daytona, NASCAR has added a pre-qualifying practice session to the docket for Wednesday, February 12 at 10:05 AM ET, with Media Day (Noon) and Pole Qualifying (8:15 PM ET) to follow.
FOX Sports will have live coverage of practice and qualifying for The Clash, the DAYTONA 500, and the NASCAR All-Star Race, as well as practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Amazon Prime Video will have coverage of practice and qualifying in the first half of the season, while TNT Sports will broadcast practice and qualifying on Max and TruTV during the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
Details regarding practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, airing on The CW platforms, will be announced at a later date.