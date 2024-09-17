NASCAR Viewing Guide: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
It will be a busy and big weekend at a fan-favorite track on the NASCAR circuit, Bristol Motor Speedway.
The ARCA Menards Series kicks things off on Thursday, along with the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after a few weeks off. The NASCAR Xfinity Series ends its regular season on Friday, before the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track to end the Round of 16 with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday.
Here's where to watch all of the racing from "The Last Great Colosseum" this weekend.
Thursday, September 19
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
5 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200
FS1
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
FS1
Friday, September 20
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
2:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
USA Network
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
The CW Network
Saturday, September 21
Time
Session
TV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
USA Network