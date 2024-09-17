Racing America Logo

NASCAR Viewing Guide: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Zach Evans

Sep 16, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) and driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) and driver Alex Bowman (48) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sep 16, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) and driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) and driver Alex Bowman (48) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

It will be a busy and big weekend at a fan-favorite track on the NASCAR circuit, Bristol Motor Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series kicks things off on Thursday, along with the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after a few weeks off. The NASCAR Xfinity Series ends its regular season on Friday, before the NASCAR Cup Series hits the track to end the Round of 16 with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday.

Here's where to watch all of the racing from "The Last Great Colosseum" this weekend.

Thursday, September 19

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

5 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200

FS1

8 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

FS1

Friday, September 20

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

2:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

USA Network

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

The CW Network

Saturday, September 21

Time

Session

TV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network

Published
Zach Evans

ZACH EVANS

Home/News