NASCAR Viewing Guide: Go Bowling at The Glen

Zach Evans

Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) races during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs brings the series to the road course of Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

Here's what you need to know to watch all of the racing this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Friday, September 13

Time

Session

TV

5 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen

FS1

Saturday, September 14

Time

Session

TV

9:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

10 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

USA Network

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

USA Network

Sunday, September 15

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network

