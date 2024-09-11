NASCAR Viewing Guide: Go Bowling at The Glen
The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs brings the series to the road course of Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.
Here's what you need to know to watch all of the racing this weekend at Watkins Glen.
Friday, September 13
Time
Session
TV
5 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen
FS1
Saturday, September 14
Time
Session
TV
9:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
10 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
USA Network
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
USA Network
Sunday, September 15
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
USA Network
