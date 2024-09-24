NASCAR Viewing Guide: Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas
The Round of 12 begins for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. Both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series will also be on track this weekend, as the postseason is now in full swing across the three national series. The ARCA Menards Series joins the three national series on the card at Kansas.
Here's where to tune in for all of the action from Kansas Speedway this weekend.
Friday, September 27
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
5:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Reese's 150
FS1
8:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200
FS1
Saturday, September 28
Time
Session
TV
11:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
11:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
1:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App
1:45 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
The CW Network
Sunday, September 29
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN Bet
USA Network/NBC Sports App