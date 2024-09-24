Racing America Logo

NASCAR Viewing Guide: Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas

Zach Evans

May 5, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers race down the back stretch during the Advent Health 400 at the Kansas Speedway. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Round of 12 begins for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. Both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series will also be on track this weekend, as the postseason is now in full swing across the three national series. The ARCA Menards Series joins the three national series on the card at Kansas.

Here's where to tune in for all of the action from Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Friday, September 27

Time

Session

TV

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

5:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Reese's 150

FS1

8:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200

FS1

Saturday, September 28

Time

Session

TV

11:05 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

11:35 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

1:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NBC Sports App

1:45 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

The CW Network

Sunday, September 29

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN Bet

USA Network/NBC Sports App

ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

