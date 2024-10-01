Racing America Logo

NASCAR Viewing Guide: YellaWood 500 at Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth race of the 2024 Playoffs.
The first "Wild Card" of the Round of 12 takes place this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action at Talladega.

Here's how to watch all of the racing this weekend at Talladega.

Friday, October 4

Time

Session

TV

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225

FS1

Saturday, October 5

Time

Session

TV

Noon ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

1:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

4 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250

The CW Network

Sunday, October 6

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

NBC

