NASCAR Viewing Guide: YellaWood 500 at Talladega
The first "Wild Card" of the Round of 12 takes place this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action at Talladega.
Here's how to watch all of the racing this weekend at Talladega.
Friday, October 4
Time
Session
TV
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225
FS1
Saturday, October 5
Time
Session
TV
Noon ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
USA Network
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network
4 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
The CW Network
Sunday, October 6
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NBC
