Naval Base Coronado to Host Tripleheader NASCAR Weekend in 2026
NASCAR is set to reinvigorate its presence in Southern California, with official confirmation on Wednesday that Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, San Diego, will host a NASCAR Cup Series event in 2026.
The event, scheduled to take place on Father’s Day Weekend 2026, has been a rumored addition to the NASCAR National Series schedule for several months. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (Friday, June 19), NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, June 20), and the NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, June 21) will all make the trip out to San Diego.
With the two-mile Auto Club Speedway demolished and the development of the short track that was set to take its place currently stunted, a trip to San Diego means that NASCAR will once again have a presence in Southern California.
Currently, the only NASCAR Cup Series event held in the state of California is the series’ annual trip to Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. Between 2022 and 2024, NASCAR held its pre-season exhibition event at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
“As part of our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are honored for NASCAR to join the celebration as we host our first street race at a military base, Naval Base Coronado,” said Ben Kennedy, EVP, Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer. “NASCAR San Diego Weekend will honor the Navy’s history and the men and women who serve as we take the best motorsports in the world to the streets of Naval Base Coronado.”
The official NASCAR San Diego Street Course layout will be revealed at a later date.
“NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it’s a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork, and love of country,” said John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy. “From the flight deck to the finish line, this collaboration reflects the operation intensity and unity of purpose that define both the United States Navy and NASCAR. We’re proud to open our gates to the American people, honor those who wear the uniform, and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves.”
The three NASCAR National Series events at Naval Base Coronado will mark the first time in history that a NASCAR event will be run at an active military base. The Friday, June 19 event for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will also mark the series’ first-ever street race.
For the last three years, both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series have held a street course race on the streets of Chicago. That event will be paused for 2026, with hopes of returning once again in 2027.
“As Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado and on behalf of the United States Navy, it’s an honor to partner with NASCAR at NAS North Island as part of our 250th anniversary celebration,” said Captain Loren Jacobi. “Hosting one of America’s premier motorsports events on this historic base reflects our partnership with the local community and our shared pride in the nation’s heritage. We are privileged to showcase the dedication of our Sailors alongside NASCAR’s finest as we celebrate our 250th anniversary.”
Amy Lupo will serve as the President of NASCAR San Diego. Lupo brings a proven track record of driving results with more than 25 years of experience delivering unforgettable fan experiences at high-profile sporting events. Since joining NASCAR in 2021, Lupo helped launch the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and has been instrumental in other NASCAR events.
This a huge win for San Diego and we are so grateful to NASCAR for their partnership,” said Mark Neville, CEO, Sports San Diego. “Without a doubt, the NASCAR San Diego Weekend will have a significant and favorable impact on San Diego’s tourism and hospitality industry. On top of that, being the first ever NASCAR race on an active military base is going to be quite the spectacle and you can’t beat Naval Base Coronado.”
San Diego’s NASCAR Cup Series event will mark the final race in a five-race broadcast window for Prime Video. The NASCAR Xfinity Series event will air on The CW, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event will be broadcast by FOX Sports.
The remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedules will be announced in the near future.