Netflix Reveals Premiere Date of NASCAR: Full Speed Season 2
NASCAR: Full Speed, Netflix's docu-series which follows the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is set for a second season, and on Wednesday, the streaming giant announced the official release date of the premiere of Season 2.
Season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed will become available on Wednesday, May 7. Netflix made the announcement, and dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the successful docu-series on social media.
The docu-series will break down the biggest moments, and storylines for the 16 drivers, who were in the 10-race Playoffs in 2024.
Included in the trailer are little peeks into Christopher Bell feeling cheated after being eliminated from the Playoffs in a controversial finish at Martinsville Speedway, Chase Briscoe and wife Marissa welcoming their twins into the world during the Playoffs, as well as Daniel Suarez's path in the Playoffs, which was set up by a photo finish win at Atlanta last February.
Joey Logano would go on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 due to a win in the season's final race at Phoenix Raceway, marking the third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship for Team Penske. Logano's championship will undoubtedly be a part of the show.