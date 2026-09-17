New Long-Term Truck Series Entitlement Sponsor Revealed

Starting in 2027, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be known as the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series. On Thursday, NASCAR revealed a long-term partnership with the independent freight transportation company the new entitlement partner of NASCAR's Truck Series.

FedEx Freight recently became an independent, publicly traded company. For the company, partnering with NASCAR, America's top form of motorsports, was a no-brainer decision.

“Some partnerships just make sense. As FedEx Freight moves forward in its next chapter as an independent company, we are focused on opportunities that strengthen our brand and support our long-term growth strategy and we are confident the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series will deliver,” said John Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight.

“NASCAR and its loyal fanbase represent the same commitment to safety, hard work, reliability, and teamwork that has defined our company for decades,” Smith said. “NASCAR provides a powerful platform to connect with customers, engage our dedicated team members, and introduce the FedEx Freight brand to millions of passionate fans nationwide. This is a series built on trucks and being number one. It is a relationship that reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to building a strong company positioned for continued success.”

In addition to the entitlement partnership of the Truck Series, FedEx Freight will also become an Official Partner of NASCAR, and will be known as NASCAR's exclusive freight shipping partner in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning January 1, 2027.

NASCAR is proud to have been chosen by FedEx Freight as one of the first partners for the newly independent company.

“FedEx Freight choosing NASCAR for a brand investment of this magnitude says a lot about where our sport is today and the value our platform can deliver to businesses looking to grow,” said Craig Stimmel, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “And there may not be a more natural pairing than FedEx Freight and the NASCAR Truck Series. This is a series built on trucks, toughness, and people who compete incredibly hard to deliver every single week. That same grit, reliability, and get-it-done mentality is embedded in FedEx Freight. As they continue to establish their identity as an independent company, we have an incredible opportunity to put that brand in front of millions of fans while creating real business value throughout the NASCAR industry.”

Founded in 1995, the NASCAR Truck Series was initially branded as the NASCAR SuperTruck Series by Craftsman.

In 1996, the series became known as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, a name the series would keep until Camping World took over as the entitlement sponsor in 2009.

From 2009 to 2022, the series featured entitlement sponsorship from Camping World or Gander RV before Craftsman returned as the entitlement partner for the 2023 season.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase for the Championship kicks off on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.