Newmark Exiting as RFK Racing President for UNC Director of Athletics
Steve Newmark has been a key figure for RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2010 season. However, Newmark is set to end his 15-year run as RFK Racing's team president as he will move to the University of North Carolina in August.
According to UNC, Newmark will move into the role of Executive Associate Athletic Director, and upon Bubba Cunningham, the current UNC Director of Athletics, being transitioned to Senior Advisor to the Chancellor and Athletic Director, Newmark will take on the role of Director of Athletics for the University in Summer 2026.
"Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC Athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community, and broader fanbase," Newmark said in a press release from UNC. "I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board, and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina's flagship institution with class on and off their respective playing fields. With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes at all levels, UNC is well-positioned to take advantage of the new landscape."
UNC says that Newmark served on the advisory committee that assisted in hiring eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick as Carolina's head football coach, and he is currently part of the advisory committee that will hire the new executive director of The Rams Club.
The University is excited to add Newmark, who has a wealth of knowledge in strategic partnerships and sponsorships in his time working with RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
"Bubba is a national leader in his field, and his vision and dedication have helped Carolina Athletics reach new heights while navigating an unprecedented era," Roberts said. "We are excited to build on that success by incorporating Steve's deep experience with strategic partnerships and sponsorships to build an even brighter future for Carolina Athletics."
Following the release of the news that Newmark will depart RFK Racing later this Summer, RFK Racing issued a statement thanking their longtime team President for setting their organization up with a strong foundation.
"RFK Racing extends its deepest gratitude to Steve Newmark for his remarkable leadership, vision, and steadfast dedication over the past 15 years. Steve has been instrumental in shaping the culture, growth, and success of our organization and his impact will be felt well into the future. While we are saddened to see him step away from his role as President later this Summer, we fully support his decision and are grateful he will remain engaged through the transition," the statement from the team read.
The team continued, "We wish Steve continued success at the University of North Carolina, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation he's provided."
Newmark also issued a statement of his gratitude for his time at RFK Racing.
"I've been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many amazing people at RFK Racing over the past 15 years," Newmark said. "It has been a true privilege to learn from -- and represent -- Jack Roush and John Henry, and the entire Roush and Fenway organizations. And I firmly believe the RFK team is in a great spot and poised for tremendous success both on and off the track in the years ahead.
"Now, it's time for a new chapter. I am heading back home to Chapel Hill to join one of the most respected and successful programs in college sports. I am thrilled to officially become part of UNC Athletics and look forward to joining Tar Heel Nation as we strive for wins and championships across all sports in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics."