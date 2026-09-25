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Nick Sanchez Gifted Pole Position For NASCAR Truck Race at Kansas

Mother Nature wiped out Friday's on-track activities at Kansas Speedway, which allowed Nick Sanchez to secure the pole position via the metric formula for the NASCAR Truck race.
Toby Christie|
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Sanchez, who has just two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season, got the call from Spire Motorsports to compete in this weekend's Race to End Suicide 200 at Kansas Speedway after he secured a top-five finish for the No. 77 Spire team at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.

Fast forward to Friday afternoon, and Sanchez got a massive gift from Mother Nature, as he'll start from the pole position on Saturday afternoon after practice and qualifying were rained out at the 1.5-mile facility.

Obviously, with Sanchez earning the pole position by way of the metric formula -- NASCAR's way of determining a starting lineup when qualifying is wiped out -- this won't count as an official pole position for Sanchez. But, the driver will have a distinct advantage as he'll start from P1 as he chases after his third career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on Saturday.

"It just got a whole lot easier with qualifying being rained out," Sanchez quipped. "And I feel like I have a good handle on Kansas. So, you know, the no practice thing is not really a big deal for me. I'm just looking forward to tomorrow in the Freeway No. 77 [Chevrolet] and chasing a checkered flag."

Adding to Sanchez's confidence level heading into the race is the familiarity he has with the crew members, who comprise the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team, as he was paired with them during his previous full-time runs in the series with Rev Racing.

"Most of this team is the team I ran my 2023 and 2024 Truck Series seasons with, so, we obviously know each other really well. It's just kind of business as usual," Sanchez explained in a media availability after qualifying was axed. "You know, they know me very well, and I know them. So, we expect to go out there and contend for a win."

Sanchez admits the difficulty of pulling off a win on Saturday dropped tremendously as he was able to snag optimal track position. But the driver is confident in his abilities at Kansas Speedway, and feels he can remain in the mix for the win all race long.

Jake Garcia, who scored his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win a week ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, will line up alongside Sanchez on Saturday, as his metric score secured him the second starting spot. The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Ford, who went 0-for-93 to start his Truck Series career, will look to go on a two-race winning streak.

Gio Ruggiero comes into this race fifth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase standings, however, he will start Saturday's race from the best starting position of any Chase contender. Ruggiero, who sits 39 points behind point leader Layne Riggs, will roll from the starting grid in the third position at Kansas Speedway.

Brent Crews, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series contender for Joe Gibbs Racing, will compete in the Truck race during the O'Reilly Series' off-week this week, and he'll start from the fourth position, driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota.

Kaden Honeycutt, the second-place driver in the championship standings, who trails Riggs by just three points coming into this weekend's race, will start from the fifth position.

With Riggs slated to start 22nd following a rough finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, the Race to Stop Suicide 200 presents an incredible opportunity for a shake up in the championship fight.

Official Race to Stop Suicide 200 Starting Lineup

(C) denotes Chase contenders

Pos

Truck

Driver

Team

Make

1

77

Nick Sanchez

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

98

Jake Garcia

ThorSport Racing

Ford

3

17

Gio Ruggiero (C)

TRICON Garage

Toyota

4

11

Kaden Honeycutt (C)

TRICON GARAGE

Toyota

5

5

Brent Crews

TRICON Garage

Toyota

6

52

Stewart Friesen

Halmar Friesen Racing

Toyota

7

62

Leland Honeyman

Halmar Friesen Racing

Toyota

8

88

Ty Majeski (C)

ThorSport Racing

Ford

9

16

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

RAM

10

9

Grant Enfinger (C)

CR7 Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

99

Ben Rhodes (C)

ThorSport Racing

Ford

12

19

Daniel Hemric (C)

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Chevrolet

13

45

Landen Lewis

Niece Motorsports

Chevrolet

14

18

Tyler Ankrum (C)

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Chevrolet

15

38

Chandler Smith (C)

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

16

15

Tanner Gray

TRICON Garage

Toyota

17

26

Toni Breidinger

Rackley W.A.R.

Chevrolet

18

44

Andres Perez de Lara

Niece Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

7

Brennan Poole

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

20

10

Corey LaJoie

Kaulig Racing

RAM

21

12

Brenden Queen

Kaulig Racing

RAM

22

34

Layne Riggs (C)

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

23

2

Stephen Mallozzi

Team Reaume

Ford

24

25

Conor Daly

Kaulig Racing

RAM

25

91

Christian Eckes (C)

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Chevrolet

26

1

Nick Leitz

TRICON Garage

Toyota

27

14

Mini Tyrrell

Kaulig Racing

RAM

28

81

Kris Wright

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Chevrolet

29

13

Cole Butcher

ThorSport Racing

Ford

30

42

Parker Eatmon

Niece Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

4

Connor Hall

Niece Motorsports

Chevrolet

32

33

Josh Reaume

Team Reaume

Ford

33

76

Spencer Boyd

Freedom Racing Enterprises

Chevrolet

34

22

Clayton Green

Team Reaume

Ford

35

20

Daniel Dye

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Chevrolet

36

93

Caleb Costner

Costner Motorsports

Chevrolet

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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