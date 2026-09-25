Nick Sanchez Gifted Pole Position For NASCAR Truck Race at Kansas

Nick Sanchez, who has just two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season, got the call from Spire Motorsports to compete in this weekend's Race to End Suicide 200 at Kansas Speedway after he secured a top-five finish for the No. 77 Spire team at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.

Fast forward to Friday afternoon, and Sanchez got a massive gift from Mother Nature, as he'll start from the pole position on Saturday afternoon after practice and qualifying were rained out at the 1.5-mile facility.

Obviously, with Sanchez earning the pole position by way of the metric formula -- NASCAR's way of determining a starting lineup when qualifying is wiped out -- this won't count as an official pole position for Sanchez. But, the driver will have a distinct advantage as he'll start from P1 as he chases after his third career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on Saturday.

"It just got a whole lot easier with qualifying being rained out," Sanchez quipped. "And I feel like I have a good handle on Kansas. So, you know, the no practice thing is not really a big deal for me. I'm just looking forward to tomorrow in the Freeway No. 77 [Chevrolet] and chasing a checkered flag."

Adding to Sanchez's confidence level heading into the race is the familiarity he has with the crew members, who comprise the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team, as he was paired with them during his previous full-time runs in the series with Rev Racing.

"Most of this team is the team I ran my 2023 and 2024 Truck Series seasons with, so, we obviously know each other really well. It's just kind of business as usual," Sanchez explained in a media availability after qualifying was axed. "You know, they know me very well, and I know them. So, we expect to go out there and contend for a win."

Sanchez admits the difficulty of pulling off a win on Saturday dropped tremendously as he was able to snag optimal track position. But the driver is confident in his abilities at Kansas Speedway, and feels he can remain in the mix for the win all race long.

Jake Garcia, who scored his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win a week ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, will line up alongside Sanchez on Saturday, as his metric score secured him the second starting spot. The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Ford, who went 0-for-93 to start his Truck Series career, will look to go on a two-race winning streak.

Gio Ruggiero comes into this race fifth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Chase standings, however, he will start Saturday's race from the best starting position of any Chase contender. Ruggiero, who sits 39 points behind point leader Layne Riggs, will roll from the starting grid in the third position at Kansas Speedway.

Brent Crews, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series contender for Joe Gibbs Racing, will compete in the Truck race during the O'Reilly Series' off-week this week, and he'll start from the fourth position, driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota.

Kaden Honeycutt, the second-place driver in the championship standings, who trails Riggs by just three points coming into this weekend's race, will start from the fifth position.

With Riggs slated to start 22nd following a rough finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, the Race to Stop Suicide 200 presents an incredible opportunity for a shake up in the championship fight.

Official Race to Stop Suicide 200 Starting Lineup

(C) denotes Chase contenders

Pos Truck Driver Team Make 1 77 Nick Sanchez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 3 17 Gio Ruggiero (C) TRICON Garage Toyota 4 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) TRICON GARAGE Toyota 5 5 Brent Crews TRICON Garage Toyota 6 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 7 62 Leland Honeyman Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 8 88 Ty Majeski (C) ThorSport Racing Ford 9 16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing RAM 10 9 Grant Enfinger (C) CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 11 99 Ben Rhodes (C) ThorSport Racing Ford 12 19 Daniel Hemric (C) McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 13 45 Landen Lewis Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 14 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 15 38 Chandler Smith (C) Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 17 26 Toni Breidinger Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 18 44 Andres Perez de Lara Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 19 7 Brennan Poole Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 10 Corey LaJoie Kaulig Racing RAM 21 12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing RAM 22 34 Layne Riggs (C) Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 2 Stephen Mallozzi Team Reaume Ford 24 25 Conor Daly Kaulig Racing RAM 25 91 Christian Eckes (C) McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 26 1 Nick Leitz TRICON Garage Toyota 27 14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing RAM 28 81 Kris Wright McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 29 13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing Ford 30 42 Parker Eatmon Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 31 4 Connor Hall Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 32 33 Josh Reaume Team Reaume Ford 33 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 34 22 Clayton Green Team Reaume Ford 35 20 Daniel Dye McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 36 93 Caleb Costner Costner Motorsports Chevrolet