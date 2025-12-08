Nick Sanchez Not Returning to Big Machine Racing in 2026

Some truly shocking news out of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series garage early on Monday, and it's that Nick Sanchez, who joined Big Machine Racing for his rookie campaign in the second-tier series for 2025, will not be returning to the organization for a second season.

The Miami, Florida-native confirmed the news in a statement posted to social media in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Over the weekend, I was informed that I will not be driving the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing in 2026," a statement from Sanchez reads. "I'm grateful to Scott Borchetta, Patrick Donahue, everyone at Chevrolet and the whole team. I am proud of what I have accomplished this year including our win. Unfortunate timing and circumstances, but it's strictly business. When one door closes another one opens. Excited about what is ahead."

Sanchez is a former champion of the ARCA Menards Series (2022) for REV Racing, and since then, has steadily worked his way through NASCAR's National Series -- putting in a two-year stint with REV Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (2023 and 2024), which netted him two victories and a top-five points finish.

This season, for his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (soon-to-be known as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series), Sanchez joined Big Machine Racing to drive the No. 48 Chevrolet, and found some good success.

The 24-year-old driver finished 11th in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series point standings last season, making the post-season after collecting a victory at EchoPark Speedway in June. Sanchez finished the season with a stat line of seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10s.

Big Machine Racing has yet to make an official public statement regarding their release of Nick Sanchez ahead of the upcoming 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign, nor have they confirmed who will be driving the No. 48 Chevrolet when the series takes the green flag at Daytona International Speedway.

Founded by Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Racing was founded in 2022 as a NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series operation with long-time crew Patrick Donahue, and has been a part of the second-tier series for four years now, which has included stints with drivers Jade Buford, Parker Kligerman, and most recently Nick Sanchez.

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

