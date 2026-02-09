Nick Sanchez Signs Full-Season O'Reilly Deal with AM Racing

After announcing 10 days ago, in a shocking turn of events, that AM Racing would be resurrecting its NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program from the clutches of Sigma Performance Services (SPS), the organization now has a driver.

Nick Sanchez, who was unceremoniously bumped from his seat at Big Machine Racing during the off-season for a driver possessing more funding (Dr. Patrick Staropoli), has signed with AM Racing to pilot the No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

"AM Racing is excited to announce the signing of rising phenom Nick Sanchez as the driver of the No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series," the team's social media statement posted on Monday reads.

Sanchez, a native of Miami, Florida, takes over this particular ride from Harrison Burton, who last season, brought AM Racing and the No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse into the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoffs and put together the team's strongest season yet.

In November, AM Racing confirmed that its NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series operations had been acquired by Sigma Performance Services. While no plans had been announced, the organization was expected to run under the Team SPS banner.

That was until January, when AM Racing re-appeared on social media and announced that the transaction between AM and Team SPS hadn't gone through and that the organization would be staying in NASCAR's second-tier division.

"Excited for this new chapter with AM Racing and Ford Racing," Sanchez said in a social media post. "Ready for this opportunity and focused on the season ahead."

Excited for this new chapter with @AMRacingNASCAR & @FordRacing . Ready for this opportunity and focused on the season ahead! pic.twitter.com/bR9UxGTZ2d — Nicholas Sanchez (@Nicksanchez080) February 9, 2026

Sanchez is a winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts, bringing Big Machine Racing to Victory Lane last Summer at EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway). After making the post-season and having a solid rookie campaign, the 24-year-old was released at season's end.

Details regarding sponsorship and personnel for the AM Racing NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program will be confirmed at a later date.

