Niece Motorsports Continues to Round Out 2026 Truck Series Lineup

Niece Motorsports is piecing together the lineup for its No. 42 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry for the 2026 season.

The team announced in November that Tyler Reif will serve as the anchor driver for the Craftsman Truck Series entry. Reif made his Craftsman Truck Series debut with Niece in the 2025 season finale, finishing ninth at Phoenix Raceway.

The 18-year-old from Henderson, Nevada was part of an ARCA Menards Series West owners championship in 2024, and finished second in the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings in 2025.

"I’m so thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity to race more for them next year," said Reif. "Making my debut in Phoenix was a dream come true, and I feel like all of the guys and I connected pretty quickly. Now that we have a larger schedule planned ahead of us, I look forward to racing on all types of tracks that I’ve never been to before. We all are already working to prepare for next year, and I can’t wait for our first race together."

Reif's schedule will "take up the bulk of the season" according to Niece's announcement, but will not make up the entirety of the 25-race schedule.

"Tyler proved to us all that he was ready to run more races after his performance in Phoenix," said Cody Efaw, President & CEO of the race team. "I was impressed by his ability to learn as the race weekend went on, and his feedback to the team steered them in the right direction. We think he will continue to improve as we take him to several different tracks on the schedule."

On Monday, the team announced that Conner Jones will return for some of those 25 races in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST. The Fredericksburg, Virginia native has 27 career starts in the Truck Series, including five starts with Niece Motorsports in 2025.

Jones is a three-time race winner in the zMAX CARS Tour and a former Pro Late Model champion during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway.

"I'm thrilled to continue this journey with Niece Motorsports," said Jones. "I've been able to learn so much already this year getting to work with the crew chiefs on both the Nos. 44 and 41 teams, and I'm looking forward to continuing that behind the wheel of the No. 42. We had a lot of speed each time we unloaded this year, but just didn't have a whole lot go our way. I'm confident that we'll be able to put everything together next year and make the most of it."

"Conner really did a good job in the races he ran for us this year and I've enjoyed seeing the improvement he's made with his race craft," said Efaw. "There were a few times that he performed as our best-running truck out there, and I think he has been pretty overlooked. As he continues to gain experience, I think he will have a good shot at succeeding next year."

In October, Niece Motorsports also announced Landen Lewis will compete part-time for the team in 2026. However, that announcement did not confirm which entry Lewis will drive throughout the upcoming campaign.

More details regarding the No. 42 lineup for Niece Motorsports will be announced as the season opener on February 13 at Daytona International Speedway approaches.

During the 2025 season, Matt Mills piloted the No. 42 truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Mills earned a pair of top-10 finishes, with a best finish of seventh at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

