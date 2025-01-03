Noah Gragson, Drew Blickensderfer Partnered on Front Row Motorsports' No. 4 Team
Noah Gragson, who was confirmed to join Front Row Motorsports on a multi-year driving agreement in July 2024, has been assigned a car number and several key personnel for the 2025 season.
The Las Vegas, Nevada-native will pilot the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this season. Drew Blickensderfer, who has a long history as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, will call the shots.
Gragson and Blickensderfer have worked together previously, working together on the No. 10 at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024. Several members of that team will join the pair at FRM in 2025, including, Interior Specialist Chris Trickett, Engine Tuner Matt Moeller, Engineer Dillon Silverman, and Transport Driver Matt Murphy.
“I’m excited to be back with Front Row Motorsports,” said Blickensderfer. “I had a great experience working for Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze) before, and now returning alongside Noah makes this opportunity even more special.”
Blickensderfer is a 16-year veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, who has spent his most recent time working with Stewart-Haas Racing.
The long-time crew chief has also worked with Front Row Motorsports before, as well, calling the shots for Michael McDowell as recent as the 2021 season, where the No. 34 team captured a Daytona 500 victory.
“I’m grateful to have my crew chief, Drew, along with four members from last year’s team join Front Row Motorsports,” said Gragson. “This gives us a strong foundation to hit the ground running in the 2025 season.”
In a team release distributed Friday, Front Row Motorsports says that additional announcements regarding the partnership lineup for the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be forthcoming.