O'Reilly Takes Over As Title Sponsor of Secondary NASCAR Series in '26
The NASCAR National Series division, which has been known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the past 11 seasons, will officially have a new title sponsor beginning with the 2026 season. O'Reilly Auto Parts is set to become the fourth company to hold naming rights of NASCAR's second-tier series on January 1, 2026.
Prior to Xfinity's 11-year run as the title sponsor of the series from 2015 to 2025, Nationwide Insurance served as the title sponsor of the series from 2008 to 2014, and the Anheuser-Busch brewing company served as the title sponsor from the series' inception in 1982 to 2007.
NASCAR expressed pride with the new title partnership of its second-tier series for the 2026 season as Springfield, Missouri-based O'Reilly Auto Parts and NASCAR have similar backstories.
“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” said NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell. “This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”
In addition to the similar paths the company and auto racing series took to build what they've built over the years, O'Reilly Auto Parts feels a similiar set of values made the partnership make even more sense.
“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR—teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby. “You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors. We know they need fast service, and Team O’Reilly will get them the parts they need quickly, with excellent customer service. We welcome all fans to stop by our stores and see how our team can help keep them running.”
The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will be televised on The CW for the entirety of the 2026 season, marking the second of seven years of partnership between The CW and the series. This year, The CW has helped usher in incredible year-over-year growth in viewership for the series as viewership is up 17% from a season ago. The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is on a trajectory to become the most watched season for the series since 2018.
Obviously, this isn't the first foray into NASCAR sponsorship for O'Reilly Auto Parts, which has served in a race title sponsor for several tracks over the years including the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Texas Motor Speedway, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the company has served as the primary sponsor of drivers and teams in various races throughout the years.