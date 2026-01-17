OEM Provisionals, Minimum Age Among NASCAR Procedural Changes for 2026

On Friday, NASCAR issued an update to the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rule bookes, to include several competition updates for the 2026 season.

Among some of the notable changes made for the new season are some provisionals for a brand-new OEM in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (RAM), tweaks to the minimum age in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, a slight change to the Xfinity Fastest Lap Award, and much more.

OEM Provisionals

One of the most significant (and controversial) updates to the NASCAR Rule Book on Friday includes four (4) provisionals in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which would be awarded to a brand-new OEM vehicle in the first three races of a season, should the car have not qualified otherwise.

Those new OEM vehicles would be assigned starting grid positions 37 through 40, based on the speeds posted in the first round of single-vehicle qualifying.

The rule change, according to NASCAR, was made so that a new OEM can get adjusted to the competition of NASCAR’s National Series. RAM will join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, with a five-truck program fielded by Kaulig Racing.

Lug Nut Penalties (NOAPS/NCTS)

Starting in 2026, NASCAR has chosen to make changes to the way that improperly secured lug nuts are punished in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

For teams that have one improperly secured lug nuts, they will lose pit selection for the next event. If a second lug nut is improperly secured, then the offending party will be fined and one crew member will be suspended for one race.

Those fines ($2,500 for O'Reilly Series teams and $5,000 for Truck Series teams) will be doubled if a third lug nut is improperly secured, as will the number of crew members getting a one-race suspension. Should four, or more, lug nuts be improperly secured, the car will be disqualified.

Minimum Age Requirements (NOAPS)

As previously announced, NASCAR is going to be lowering the age requirement to compete in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. Now, drivers who are 17 years old, can compete on racetracks measuring less than 1.25 miles in length.

The following racetracks will allow drivers 17 years of age to compete: Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Phoenix Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Rockingham Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover Motor Speedway, Naval Base Coronado, Sonoma Raceway, Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL. These tracks combine to host 15 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events in 2026.

Xfinity Fastest Lap Award

The Xfinity Fastest Lap Award, a new rule change that was implemented last season, will be present in NASCAR's National Series once again in 2026, awarding a single championship point to the driver who posts the fastest lap in each race.

This year, a vehicle that goes to the garage on the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) will no longer be eligible to return to the racetrack and set a fast lap to secure the point -- although that vehicle could win the award if it's already set the fastest lap before pulling into the garage.

O'Reilly Series and Truck Series Eligibility

A driver earning points in the NASCAR Cup Series will not be eligible to compete in any of 'The Chase' events in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series -- which equates to the final nine events in O'Reilly and seven events in Trucks.

Chase Waivers

If a waiver is granted for a reason other than a NASCAR-initiated and/or approved absence, the driver will begin 'The Chase' with 2,000 points -- or 2,020 in the case of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and 2,030 in the case of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

According to NASCAR, a driver who is assessed a single-race suspension, like Austin Hill was this past year at Iowa Speedway, will no longer be forced to drop to 2,000 points, as that is considered to be a NASCAR-initiated absence.

Past Winner's Provisional (NCTS)

Like in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has instituted the Past Winner's Provisional -- which will allow a race-winner from the current or previous season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to get the 36th and final spot in the Truck Series field for any given event (as long as the Past Champion's Provisional hasn't been used).

