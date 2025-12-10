Parella Motorsports Acquires Racing America

NEW YORK – December 10, 2025 — Parella Motorsports Holdings and SpeedTour™ (collectively, “the Company”), the leading owner and operator of grassroots motorsports events in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Racing America, a premier digital-first motorsports media platform delivering live streaming, original content, and year-round coverage of amateur and stock car-adjacent racing.

The acquisition unites one of the largest live-event portfolios in grassroots motorsports with the industry’s leading digital content and distribution platform — creating the most expansive, fully integrated motorsports media and events network in North America. The combined business will operate under the Racing America brand and will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The combined company’s promotional video is available for viewing here.

Advancing a Unified Motorsports Platform

Velocity Capital Management, an operationally intensive private equity firm with deep expertise in sports, media, and entertainment, acquired the Company in December 2023. Under Velocity’s ownership, the Company has grown through strategic acquisitions, including MotorsportReg.com, the industry’s leading registration and fan-engagement platform, and International GT, a classic-car racing series for late-model Porsche and Ferrari vehicles. The Racing America acquisition marks the Company’s third strategic acquisition under Velocity’s ownership. Velocity’s strategic partner, the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation, was instrumental in originating the opportunity to acquire Racing America through its long-standing relationship with its ownership group and continues to provide both capital and industry insight to accelerate the Company’s growth.

“This acquisition marks a defining moment in our evolution and the next chapter for grassroots racing in this country,” said Lee Giannone, CEO of the newly formed Racing America. “By combining our national live-events platform with Racing America’s digital capabilities, we’re creating the foundation for the future of motorsports — one that connects fans and competitors year-round, expands global reach, and positions Racing America as the definitive home for grassroots and professional racing alike.”

Delivering a Fully Integrated Fan Experience

With Racing America’s digital production and streaming capabilities layered onto the Company’s nationwide live-event footprint — including the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, Formula Regional Americas Championship, Formula 4 United States Championship, Ligier Junior Formula Championship, and International GT — the combined organization becomes the industry’s largest single source of live racing, original content, and behind-the-scenes access.

“This marks a new era for Racing America as we expand from a digital media platform into a fully connected motorsports network,” said Colin Smith, President of Racing America. “With Velocity Capital Management’s support, we will broaden our content and technology offerings, stream more live events, and deliver the rich storylines that motorsports fans want to see.”

Accelerating Growth and Expanding Accessibility

“Racing America is uniquely positioned to accelerate fan interest and participation in grassroots and amateur motorsports,” said Erin Edwards, Partner at Velocity Capital Management. “Our goal is to make grassroots racing accessible to everyone while providing passionate fans with more ways to engage with the sport they already love.”

As part of the transaction, Jeffrey Wolf, Velocity Operating Partner and former media executive at E.W. Scripps and Sony Pictures, will become Chairman of the Board.

“Transforming the Company from an events business into a broader motorsports entertainment platform is central to our growth strategy,” Wolf said. “Today’s fans expect compelling storytelling, premium production, and behind-the-scenes access. With Racing America, we can deliver all of that — and more.”

What’s Next for Racing America

Following the acquisition, the Company will transition to operate exclusively under the Racing America brand. The unified platform will feature:

- Nationwide live racing events

- Best-in-class streaming and digital production

- Original and documentary-style content

- A growing direct-to-consumer subscription offering

- Expanded engagement opportunities for fans, partners, and series competitors

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Racing America’s 2026 season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway on February 26, 2026.

About Parella Motorsports Holdings

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) owns several major road racing series including Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), and International GT (IGT). PMH hosts SpeedTour™ motorsports festivals across legendary U.S. circuits including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. More information is available at SpeedTour.net and MotorsportReg.com.

About Racing America

Racing America is a digital-centric motorsports media and services platform previously owned by Race Team Alliance member teams, the 16 charter-holding organizations that operate 36 NASCAR Cup Series teams. Racing America produces and distributes over 250 live racing events annually and serves as a central media hub for the NASCAR and grassroots community. The company also operates RacerJobs.com and maintains strategic partnerships with Racing America OnSI (Sports Illustrated), TobyChristie.com, and RacerTravel.com.

About Velocity Capital Management

Velocity Capital Management is an operationally intensive lower-middle-market private equity firm focused on the sports, media, and entertainment (“SME”) ecosystem. The firm’s focus spans various domains within the sports sector, including media rights, sports technology, location-based entertainment, and fan engagement platforms. Velocity’s leadership has nearly 90 years of institutional investment, C-suite, and ownership experience allowing them to leverage relationships and expertise to transform companies, and unlock growth, efficiency, and exceptional value across SME. Velocity’s current portfolio includes Elevate Sports Ventures, Unique Sports Group, Racing America, Videocites, X Games, and Camp. For more information, please visit www.velocitycm.com.

Recommended Articles: