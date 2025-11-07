Parker Retzlaff Lands Viking Motorsports No. 99 with New Crew Chief

Parker Retzlaff is set to embark on a brand-new journey in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for the 2026 campaign, signing a deal with Viking Motorsports to pilot the organization's No. 99 Chevrolet.

The native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin is set to join the second-year organization for next season, after spending 2025 piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing -- a seat he announced his departure from earlier this week (Tuesday).

Not only has Viking Motorsports snagged Retzlaff from the clutches of free agency, but the organization has also hired a playoff-caliber crew chief in Danny Efland, who moves over from AM Racing to serve as the shot-caller for the No. 99 Chevrolet. Veteran crew chief Pat Tryson will be transitioning into a brand-new role within Viking Motorsports, overseeing the organization's Mooresville, North Carolina-based shop operations.

Don Sackett, the owner of Viking Motorsports, is excited about the organization's acquisitions for the 2026 campaign, and says that this is the next step in the journey of the Viking organization.

"Parker [Retzlaff] brings youthful energy, talent, and a hunger to win that aligns perfectly with our Viking spirit," said Don Sackett, owner of Viking Motorsports. "Danny [Efland]'s technical expertise and leadership will strengthen our team in the race shop and at the track. Together, they represent the next evolution of Viking Motorsports as we continue to build a program that's truly Forged to Race."

Retzlaff has become a seasoned veteran in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, despite only being 22 years old, as the driver prepares to enter his fourth full-time campaign in NASCAR's second-tier division.

After contesting a pair of full-time campaigns with Jordan Anderson Racing in 2023 and 2024, plus a season behind the wheel of an Alpha Prime Racing entry in 2025, Retzlaff has accrued 107 starts in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with a statline that includes four top-fives, 15 top-10s, and two pole positions.

This season, while driving for Alpha Prime Racing, Retzlaff secured a career-best second-place finish with a stellar run in NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway.

"Joining Viking Motorsports feels like the perfect fit. You can feel the passion and drive this team has from top to bottom. The No. 99 Chevy has huge potential, and I'm ready to give everything I've got for Don, Danny, and whole Viking family. We're going to fight hard every week."

Danny Efland will bring a unique perspective to the Viking Motorsports organization in 2026, having not only formerly competed as a driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, but also serving as a crew chief.

Efland was the crew chief responsible of bringing Harrison Burton and AM Racing into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs for the first-time ever in 2025, which saw the No. 25 Ford Mustang secure a pair of top-five and 10 top-10 finishes en route to a 12th-place points finish.

The Irmo, South Carolina-native has 63 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series as a driver from 2007 to 2013, with a best finish of 13th for JD Motorsports twice. As a crew chief, Efland only has full-season experience with Burton, as well as some part-time starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and in NASCAR's second-tier division with Richard Childress Racing (2016).

"I'm excited to join this team and work with Parker [Retzlaff] to bring the No. 99 program to the next level. There's a real sense of purpose and pride in everything they do. We're ready to dig in, refine our cars, and keep pushing toward the front."

Parker Retzlaff, Danny Efland, and the entire Viking Motorsports team will look to begin their season on a strong note at 'The World Center of Racing' next season, with the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin with the season-opener at Daytona, set to take place on Saturday, February 14.

