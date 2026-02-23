Patriot Mobile Joins Ty Dillon for Four-Race Sponsorship

Patriot Mobile, the only conservative Christian wireless provider in the United States, has signed on with Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon as a four-race primary sponsor of the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2026, starting this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

The brand, which made its first appearance in NASCAR's National Series two seasons ago with J.J. Yeley and Rick Ware Racing, will return to NASCAR's top-level to sponsor Dillon at Circuit of The Americas (March 1), Dover Motor Speedway (May 17), Michigan International Speedway (June 7), and World Wide Technology Raceway (September 13).

Bringing’ the red, white, and blue to the track! 🇺🇸@PatriotMobile will ride with @TyDillon four times in 2026, starting this weekend at COTA! pic.twitter.com/NWj05fwbyO — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 23, 2026

"Patriot Mobile is proud to partner with Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon, a proven competitor with a strong track record in NASCAR," said Glenn Story, CEO of Patriot Mobile. "This sponsorship aligns with our mission to stand for faith, family and freedom while supporting American racing and the values that drive our country forward. We're excited to bring our message to fans at COTA and cheer on the No. 10 team."

The 33-year-old driver is a veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series with more than 280 starts, but over the last five seasons has been jumping between organizations as he attempts to find another long-term home. In his second full-time season with Kaulig Racing, this season marks the first time since the demise of Germain Racing that Dillon has been with a team in consecutive seasons.

"I'm grateful for Patriot Mobile coming on board for COTA this weekend and races this summer," Dillon said. "Their commitment to provide a quality product without compromising what they value in life resonates with the team and me. Road courses like COTA are challenging and fun — we aim to put on a good show for them and the fans."

Dillon is the 2011 champion of the ARCA Menards Series, and has come through the ranks of NASCAR's National Series over the last 15 years, including stops in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for Richard Childress Racing, where, in both series, he visited Victory Lane.

The Lewisville, North Carolina-native has been in the NASCAR Cup Series in some capacity since 2017, first for Germain Racing. Dillon has also competed for Gaunt Brothers Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Petty GMS Motorsports, and Spire Motorsports, before finding his current home at Kaulig Racing.

In four starts at Circuit of The Americas, Dillon has a single top-20 finish, coming with Petty GMS Motorsports in 2020. His best road course finish, to date, was a 15th-place result with Germain Racing at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2019.

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne will take place on Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 PM ET on FOX, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.