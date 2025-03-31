Phelps Named NASCAR Commissioner; O'Donnell Promoted to President
Steve Phelps, who had been serving NASCAR in the role of President, has been named Commissioner of NASCAR becoming the first person named to the newly created role. According to a press release from NASCAR, Phelps will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of the sport including International Motorsports Association (IMSA), and the 15 track properties owned or operated by NASCAR.
The announcement was made on Monday morning following a win by Denny Hamlin in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
While the Commissioner position will place Phelps in charge of all functions of the sport, he'll have a specific focus on strategic growth and international expansion and will work directly with NASCAR owners, Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy.
“I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR, the sport I’ve loved since my father took me to my first race at five years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors, and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports,” Phelps said. “I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership, and most importantly, their stewardship of stock car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago. This sport is truly one of the great American business stories and I’m privileged to continue as part of that legacy – and especially its bright future.”
Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005, and was named President of NASCAR in 2018.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's current Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated to President, which makes him the sixth president in the history of NASCAR. O'Donnell says the fans of the sport have been his biggest inspiration over his long tenure in NASCAR, and he looks forward to his new role.
“In my 30 years in NASCAR, I’ve been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country. It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history,” said O’Donnell. “I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘Bucket List’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping, and the most immersive fan experience in sports. I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere.”
The moves help NASCAR continue to build upon its longstanding continuity with Phelps and O'Donnell at the helm. The two NASCAR executives have a lot of time invested in the sport between them, and the sanctioning body feels they are the two most qualified candidates to usher the sport forward.
“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism, and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport,” said NASCAR Chairman & CEO, Jim France. “With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability, and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams, and stakeholders for many years to come.”