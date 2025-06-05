Phorm Energy Joins Hendrick Motorsports in Multi-Year Deal
Phorm Energy, the newly announced energy drink from Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm, and Dana White, has joined forces with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning race team Hendrick Motorsports in a multi-year, multi-faceted sponsorship agreement.
The deal with the new game-changing energy drink begins immediately and runs through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, featuring dynamic marketing integrations, including primary sponsorship of the No. 24 Chevrolet, branding with pit crew athletes and a presence inside Hendrick Motorsports’ new athletic center.
“Launching Phorm Energy is a huge moment for our team and partnering with Hendrick Motorsports is just another way we can continue to grow and deliver something truly special,” said Sal Frisella, CEO of 1st Phorm. “We have built this brand for people that embrace the grit and grind of their everyday lives, and that’s something that Hendrick Motorsports and their drivers inherently know and understand. We know we have found the right partner in Hendrick Motorsports and together we have big plans.”
As part of this new partnership, Phorm Energy will become a multi-race primary sponsor for William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning with a two-race slate during the 2026 season, and expanding to a four-race slate in 2027.
The Phorm Energy brand will also become a full season associate sponsor of the No. 5, No. 24, and No. 48 teams, currently driven by Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 NASCAR Cup Series campaigns.
This partnership will incorporate the team’s elite athletes with Phorm Energy logos placed on fire suits and helmets for the team’s three put crews. The three cars will feature Phorm Energy branding around fuel ports and enhanced logo placement on fueler uniforms.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to work with a powerhouse like Anheuser-Busch, as they launch Phorm Energy and build something new,” said Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “As a brand grounded in shared values of dedication and hard work, we’re proud that the No. 24 team and our incredible athletes get to be part of their community. We’re making a major investment in our facilities to support our teammates with the best possible resources, and it’s exciting to have Phorm Energy involved from day one. We look forward to collaborating on a distinctive and authentic program.”
In addition, the collaboration will extend to Hendrick Motorsports’ new 35,000-square-foot athletic center and corporate meeting space, which broke ground in April and is scheduled to open before the 2026 season. Located on the team’s campus in Concord, North Carolina, the state-of-the-art facility will feature Phorm Energy products and branding, while serving as a hub for training, recovery, and overall health for Hendrick Motorsports athletes and employees.