Pinnacle Financial to Sponsor Tyler Reddick in Two Races in 2025
Pinnacle Financial Partners and 23XI Racing announced an expanded partnership on Tuesday, which will see the companies extend their longstanding partnership in a multi-year agreement. Pinnacle, which has served as an associate sponsorship partner for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team since 2023, will expand its role into primary sponsorship in 2025.
Reddick will carry the Pinnacle colors in two NASCAR Cup Series events during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season beginning with the event at Nashville Superspeedway in June. Pinnacle will return as the primary sponsor of Reddick in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.
“Our team has enjoyed the partnership with Pinnacle since Tyler joined the team, and we’re excited to grow our relationship with Pinnacle to more prominently feature their brand on the No. 45 car,” said team president Steve Lauletta. “Much like 23XI, Pinnacle is driven to be impactful for their clients, their employees, and their community, and we look forward to developing more programs and activations with them.”
As part of the partnership, Pinnacle's logo will be featured on the No. 45 23XI Racing team's equipment, and will continue to have placement on Reddick's driver uniform.
Pinnacle has been a valued partner of Reddick since the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, a year that Reddick captured his first of two consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series championships.
“The group at Pinnacle has played such an important role in my career, and I’m honored to have the chance to represent them in a greater way through this partnership expansion,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “From supporting me earlier in my career to continuing to believe in me and what we’re doing at 23XI, I’m excited to represent all the associates at Pinnacle and look forward to having a great opening race with them in Nashville.”
When Pinnacle serves as the primary sponsor for Reddick at Nashville, it will mark the first time that the company has ever been a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series. The company is proud to do so with Reddick and 23XI Racing.
"Pinnacle and 23XI are such a great match for each other because we both share a vision of being the best," said Andy Moats, Pinnacle's director of music, sports and entertainment. "The love for NASCAR and racing runs deep at our firm, and we've been with Tyler for a long time. Working alongside him as he's grown into the racer he is today has been a privilege, and this partnership will bring us even closer to him, his team and the incredible community that surrounds this sport."
Reddick, 29, was a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 contender a season ago behind the wheel of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. Reddick has eight wins through 194 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in each of the last four seasons.
Reddick ranks fifth in the championship standings through the opening 12 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.