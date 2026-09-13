Pit Crew Members Escape Scary O'Reilly Series Pit Road Crash Uninjured

"I'm not sure what happened."

Those were the words of Harrison Burton, one of the 11 drivers involved in a terrifying crash on pit road on Lap 48 of Saturday night's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It appeared that the chain -reaction crash was triggered by William Sawalich slowing in front of a line of cars coming down pit road. As Sawalich turned to go into his pit stall, cars began to stack into each other behind him.

Scary scene on pit road with multiple cars involved in a big crash. pic.twitter.com/LRfyydLNAk — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 13, 2026

Rajah Caruth, one of the 12 contenders for the series championship, was tagged from behind by Nick Sanchez, and from there, an accordion effect played out as Brandon Jones, another Chase contender, and others piled in.

As Sanchez and Caruth skidded toward cars on pit road getting serviced, one of the scariest moments in recent memory came into focus. Caruth and Sanchez both spun in the direction of Brent Crews' No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car while his pit crew were on facing away from the crash, changing tires on the right side of the car.

Somehow, as Sanchez slammed into the right rear corner of the No. 19 car, and Caruth spun toward the right front of the car, a pocket between the two cars formed, which allowed the pit crew members to come away from the incident unscathed.

According to The CW broadcast, none of the crew members reported injury, despite Brad Donaghy, the tire carrier, taking a wheel off of his hip, and Bryan Backus, the rear tire changer, and Matt Wilps, the jack man, getting pushed by Sanchez's skidding No. 87 Chevrolet.

"The last thing I saw was the No. 88," Sanchez recalled in an interview on The CW. "I tried to stop the best I could and feel like I got hit from behind and lifted up in the air. I don't know what happened, it's just super unfortunate."

While it was super unfortunate that the crash happened, somehow, some way, everyone was able to walk away without serious injury.

The 11 drivers who were involved in the crash included Caruth, Sanchez, Crews, Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Patrick Staropoli, and Dean Thompson.

Only Sanchez and Burton retired from the race due to the damage sustained in the frightening incident.