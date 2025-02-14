Pitbull Departs Role as Trackhouse Racing Co-Owner Ahead of Daytona 500
Pitbull, an award-winning musician also known as Mr. Worldwide, announced on Friday afternoon that he has left the ownership group of the Trackhouse Racing team effective immediately. The announcement was made in a social media post from Pitbull, and his departure from the Trackhouse Racing team comes just days before the Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest race.
"Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing," Pitbull said in a statement on his X account. "Over the past five years, we've made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately. We're looking forward to performing on the sport's biggest stage this Sunday, the Daytona 500. It is a true honor, Dale!"
Pitbull, who will perform during the pre-race festivities of Sunday's Daytona 500, has been a co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team since the organization was founded in 2021.
In response to Pitbull's statement, Justin Marks, the majority owner of Trackhouse Racing, issued his own statement on X.
"This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand," Marks said. "Now that we've scaled up and have new partners, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends. Excited to see what he does next! DALE!"
In his time with Trackhouse Racing, Pitbull saw the organization collect eight checkered flags in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the team had a best finish of second in the championship standings with Ross Chastain in 2022.
In 2023, Pitbull released a 14-track studio album named "Trackhouse" in honor of the race team that he served as a co-owner of. In 2024, there were some rumors that swirled that Pitbull and Trackhouse had parted ways, but both Pitbull and Marks denied the rumors at that time.