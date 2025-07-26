Practice Results: 2025 NCS Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Denny Hamlin and John Hunter Nemechek paced NASCAR Cup Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which ended up being a 25-minute combined session after inclement weather forced the session's postponement on Friday.
Brad Keselowski was third with Ty Gibbs, Zane Smith, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric inside the top-10.
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin
49.440s
2
42
John Hunter Nemechek
0.070
3
6
Brad Keselowski
0.200
4
54
Ty Gibbs
0.263
5
38
Zane Smith
0.298
6
3
Austin Dillon
0.516
7
5
Kyle Larson
0.516
8
43
Erik Jones
0.587
9
77
Carson Hocevar
0.589
10
2
Austin Cindric
0.592
11
34
Todd Gilliland
0.615
12
21
Josh Berry
0.622
13
4
Noah Gragson
0.721
14
23
Bubba Wallace
0.738
15
9
Chase Elliott
0.801
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
0.807
17
17
Chris Buescher
0.822
18
8
Kyle Busch
0.825
19
71
Michael McDowell
0.853
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
0.862
21
24
William Byron
0.869
22
22
Joey Logano
0.875
23
48
Alex Bowman
0.886
24
99
Daniel Suarez
0.948
25
45
Tyler Reddick
1.004
26
88
Shane van Gisbergen
1.011
27
35
Riley Herbst
1.036
28
20
Christopher Bell
1.071
29
7
Justin Haley
1.131
30
1
Ross Chastain
1.154
31
60
Ryan Preece
1.157
32
12
Ryan Blaney
1.206
33
10
Ty Dillon
1.234
34
19
Chase Briscoe
1.320
35
41
Cole Custer
1.320
36
62
Jesse Love
1.499
37
51
Cody Ware
2.019
38
78
Katherine Legge
4.355
39
66
Josh Bilicki
5.218