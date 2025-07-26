Racing America Logo

Practice Results: 2025 NCS Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Joseph Srigley

Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency

Denny Hamlin and John Hunter Nemechek paced NASCAR Cup Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which ended up being a 25-minute combined session after inclement weather forced the session's postponement on Friday.

Brad Keselowski was third with Ty Gibbs, Zane Smith, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric inside the top-10.

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin

49.440s

2

42

John Hunter Nemechek

0.070

3

6

Brad Keselowski

0.200

4

54

Ty Gibbs

0.263

5

38

Zane Smith

0.298

6

3

Austin Dillon

0.516

7

5

Kyle Larson

0.516

8

43

Erik Jones

0.587

9

77

Carson Hocevar

0.589

10

2

Austin Cindric

0.592

11

34

Todd Gilliland

0.615

12

21

Josh Berry

0.622

13

4

Noah Gragson

0.721

14

23

Bubba Wallace

0.738

15

9

Chase Elliott

0.801

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

0.807

17

17

Chris Buescher

0.822

18

8

Kyle Busch

0.825

19

71

Michael McDowell

0.853

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

0.862

21

24

William Byron

0.869

22

22

Joey Logano

0.875

23

48

Alex Bowman

0.886

24

99

Daniel Suarez

0.948

25

45

Tyler Reddick

1.004

26

88

Shane van Gisbergen

1.011

27

35

Riley Herbst

1.036

28

20

Christopher Bell

1.071

29

7

Justin Haley

1.131

30

1

Ross Chastain

1.154

31

60

Ryan Preece

1.157

32

12

Ryan Blaney

1.206

33

10

Ty Dillon

1.234

34

19

Chase Briscoe

1.320

35

41

Cole Custer

1.320

36

62

Jesse Love

1.499

37

51

Cody Ware

2.019

38

78

Katherine Legge

4.355

39

66

Josh Bilicki

5.218

