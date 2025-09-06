Racing America Logo

Practice Results: 2025 NCS Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Joseph Srigley

Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Ty Gibbs, a driver not in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led the way in Saturday's practice session for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the only car to dip into the 32-second bracket.

NASCAR Playoffs driver Kyle Larson was ranked second in the session, with Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar, and Todd Gilliland inside the top-five. Cole Custer, Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. were inside the top-10.

RELATED: How The 16 Playoff Drivers Historically Perform at WWT Raceway

Many of the drivers in the second group were slower than those in the first group due to weather and track conditions. Qualifying, which will immediately follow the practice session, will likely even out that indifference.

Playoff Drivers were: 12th (Ryan Blaney), 13th (Chase Briscoe), 16th (Chase Elliott), 17th (Denny Hamlin), 18th (Christopher Bell), 19th (Bubba Wallace), 21st (Josh Berry), 22nd (Tyler Reddick), 23rd (Joey Logano), 24th (William Byron), 25th (Alex Bowman), 27th (Austin Cindric), 31st (Ross Chastain), 33rd (Shane van Gisbergen), and 36th (Austin Dillon).

RELATED: Previewing the Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Enjoy Illinois 300 Practice Results

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

54

Ty Gibbs

32.898

136.786

2

5

Kyle Larson

33.002

136.355

3

6

Brad Keselowski

33.066

136.091

4

77

Carson Hocevar

33.075

136.054

5

34

Todd Gilliland

33.076

136.050

6

41

Cole Custer

33.079

136.037

7

71

Michael McDowell

33.104

135.935

8

38

Zane Smith

33.112

135.902

9

42

John Hunter Nemechek

33.146

135.762

10

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

33.159

135.709

11

4

Noah Gragson

33.170

135.664

12

12

Ryan Blaney

33.205

135.521

13

19

Chase Briscoe

33.222

135.452

14

35

Riley Herbst

33.226

135.436

15

99

Daniel Suarez

33.244

135.362

16

9

Chase Elliott

33.263

135.285

17

11

Denny Hamlin

33.276

135.232

18

20

Christopher Bell

33.279

135.220

19

23

Bubba Wallace

33.289

135.179

20

51

Cody Ware

33.293

135.163

21

21

Josh Berry

33.307

135.106

22

45

Tyler Reddick

33.338

134.981

23

22

Joey Logano

33.338

134.981

24

24

William Byron

33.348

134.940

25

48

Alex Bowman

33.378

134.819

26

43

Erik Jones

33.393

134.758

27

2

Austin Cindric

33.403

134.718

28

7

Justin Haley

33.414

134.674

29

17

Chris Buescher

33.420

134.649

30

60

Ryan Preece

33.443

134.557

31

1

Ross Chastain

33.461

134.484

32

8

Kyle Busch

33.479

134.412

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen

33.485

134.388

34

10

Ty Dillon

33.506

134.304

35

16

AJ Allmendinger

33.528

134.216

36

3

Austin Dillon

33.849

132.943

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News