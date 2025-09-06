Practice Results: 2025 NCS Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway
Ty Gibbs, a driver not in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led the way in Saturday's practice session for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the only car to dip into the 32-second bracket.
NASCAR Playoffs driver Kyle Larson was ranked second in the session, with Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar, and Todd Gilliland inside the top-five. Cole Custer, Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. were inside the top-10.
Many of the drivers in the second group were slower than those in the first group due to weather and track conditions. Qualifying, which will immediately follow the practice session, will likely even out that indifference.
Playoff Drivers were: 12th (Ryan Blaney), 13th (Chase Briscoe), 16th (Chase Elliott), 17th (Denny Hamlin), 18th (Christopher Bell), 19th (Bubba Wallace), 21st (Josh Berry), 22nd (Tyler Reddick), 23rd (Joey Logano), 24th (William Byron), 25th (Alex Bowman), 27th (Austin Cindric), 31st (Ross Chastain), 33rd (Shane van Gisbergen), and 36th (Austin Dillon).
Enjoy Illinois 300 Practice Results
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
54
Ty Gibbs
32.898
136.786
2
5
Kyle Larson
33.002
136.355
3
6
Brad Keselowski
33.066
136.091
4
77
Carson Hocevar
33.075
136.054
5
34
Todd Gilliland
33.076
136.050
6
41
Cole Custer
33.079
136.037
7
71
Michael McDowell
33.104
135.935
8
38
Zane Smith
33.112
135.902
9
42
John Hunter Nemechek
33.146
135.762
10
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
33.159
135.709
11
4
Noah Gragson
33.170
135.664
12
12
Ryan Blaney
33.205
135.521
13
19
Chase Briscoe
33.222
135.452
14
35
Riley Herbst
33.226
135.436
15
99
Daniel Suarez
33.244
135.362
16
9
Chase Elliott
33.263
135.285
17
11
Denny Hamlin
33.276
135.232
18
20
Christopher Bell
33.279
135.220
19
23
Bubba Wallace
33.289
135.179
20
51
Cody Ware
33.293
135.163
21
21
Josh Berry
33.307
135.106
22
45
Tyler Reddick
33.338
134.981
23
22
Joey Logano
33.338
134.981
24
24
William Byron
33.348
134.940
25
48
Alex Bowman
33.378
134.819
26
43
Erik Jones
33.393
134.758
27
2
Austin Cindric
33.403
134.718
28
7
Justin Haley
33.414
134.674
29
17
Chris Buescher
33.420
134.649
30
60
Ryan Preece
33.443
134.557
31
1
Ross Chastain
33.461
134.484
32
8
Kyle Busch
33.479
134.412
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen
33.485
134.388
34
10
Ty Dillon
33.506
134.304
35
16
AJ Allmendinger
33.528
134.216
36
3
Austin Dillon
33.849
132.943