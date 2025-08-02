Practice Results: 2025 NCS Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
20
Christopher Bell
23.511
2
23
Bubba Wallace
23.526
0.015
3
19
Chase Briscoe
23.546
0.035
4
24
William Byron
23.551
0.040
5
5
Kyle Larson
23.564
0.053
6
45
Tyler Reddick
23.571
0.060
7
48
Alex Bowman
23.575
0.064
8
6
Brad Keselowski
23.578
0.067
9
9
Chase Elliott
23.591
0.080
10
11
Denny Hamlin
23.596
0.085
11
17
Chris Buescher
23.615
0.104
12
2
Austin Cindric
23.623
0.112
13
7
Justin Haley
23.632
0.121
14
54
Ty Gibbs
23.633
0.122
15
12
Ryan Blaney
23.639
0.128
16
77
Carson Hocevar
23.648
0.137
17
8
Kyle Busch
23.658
0.147
18
1
Ross Chastain
23.662
0.151
19
10
Ty Dillon
23.671
0.160
20
3
Austin Dillon
23.671
0.160
21
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
23.691
0.180
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
23.694
0.183
23
42
John Hunter Nemechek
23.709
0.198
24
43
Erik Jones
23.732
0.221
25
51
Cody Ware
23.772
0.261
26
35
Riley Herbst
23.786
0.275
27
99
Daniel Suarez
23.786
0.275
28
71
Michael McDowell
23.786
0.275
29
60
Ryan Preece
23.792
0.281
30
38
Zane Smith
23.829
0.318
31
34
Todd Gilliland
23.846
0.335
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
23.853
0.342
33
21
Josh Berry
23.868
0.357
34
4
Noah Gragson
23.874
0.363
35
41
Cole Custer
24.008
0.497
36
22
Joey Logano
24.033
0.522
37
66
Joey Gase
25.103
1.592