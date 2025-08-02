Racing America Logo

Practice Results: 2025 NCS Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Jonathan McCoy, Racing America on SI

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

20

Christopher Bell

23.511

2

23

Bubba Wallace

23.526

0.015

3

19

Chase Briscoe

23.546

0.035

4

24

William Byron

23.551

0.040

5

5

Kyle Larson

23.564

0.053

6

45

Tyler Reddick

23.571

0.060

7

48

Alex Bowman

23.575

0.064

8

6

Brad Keselowski

23.578

0.067

9

9

Chase Elliott

23.591

0.080

10

11

Denny Hamlin

23.596

0.085

11

17

Chris Buescher

23.615

0.104

12

2

Austin Cindric

23.623

0.112

13

7

Justin Haley

23.632

0.121

14

54

Ty Gibbs

23.633

0.122

15

12

Ryan Blaney

23.639

0.128

16

77

Carson Hocevar

23.648

0.137

17

8

Kyle Busch

23.658

0.147

18

1

Ross Chastain

23.662

0.151

19

10

Ty Dillon

23.671

0.160

20

3

Austin Dillon

23.671

0.160

21

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

23.691

0.180

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

23.694

0.183

23

42

John Hunter Nemechek

23.709

0.198

24

43

Erik Jones

23.732

0.221

25

51

Cody Ware

23.772

0.261

26

35

Riley Herbst

23.786

0.275

27

99

Daniel Suarez

23.786

0.275

28

71

Michael McDowell

23.786

0.275

29

60

Ryan Preece

23.792

0.281

30

38

Zane Smith

23.829

0.318

31

34

Todd Gilliland

23.846

0.335

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

23.853

0.342

33

21

Josh Berry

23.868

0.357

34

4

Noah Gragson

23.874

0.363

35

41

Cole Custer

24.008

0.497

36

22

Joey Logano

24.033

0.522

37

66

Joey Gase

25.103

1.592

