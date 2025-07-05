Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 at Chicago

Bubba Wallace paced NASCAR Cup Series practice ahead of Sunday's Grant Park 165. Wallace turned a fastest lap time of 90.951 seconds around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn street course.

William Byron, the second-fastest driver in the session, was one of many drivers to collide with the wall in a chaotic practice session. Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in the session.

Here are the full practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Race 19 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Time

Diff

1

23

Bubba Wallace

90.951

--

2

24

William Byron

91.006

0.055

3

9

Chase Elliott

91.072

0.121

4

54

Ty Gibbs

91.092

0.141

5

71

Michael McDowell

91.263

0.312

6

77

Carson Hocevar

91.364

0.413

7

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

91.375

0.424

8

17

Chris Buescher

91.427

0.476

9

45

Tyler Reddick

91.435

0.484

10

6

Brad Keselowski

91.513

0.562

11

48

Alex Bowman

91.549

0.598

12

13

Will Brown *

91.637

0.686

13

60

Ryan Preece

91.638

0.687

14

4

Noah Gragson

91.679

0.728

15

5

Kyle Larson

91.703

0.752

16

38

Zane Smith

91.761

0.810

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

91.766

0.815

18

12

Ryan Blaney

91.868

0.917

19

20

Christopher Bell

91.914

0.963

20

1

Ross Chastain

91.985

1.034

21

67

Corey Heim * (i)

92.005

1.054

22

34

Todd Gilliland

92.067

1.116

23

43

Erik Jones

92.088

1.137

24

42

John Hunter Nemechek

92.173

1.222

25

8

Kyle Busch

92.179

1.228

26

33

Austin Hill * (i)

92.193

1.242

27

19

Chase Briscoe

92.285

1.334

28

2

Austin Cindric

92.321

1.370

29

3

Austin Dillon

92.371

1.420

30

35

Riley Herbst #

92.387

1.436

31

41

Cole Custer

92.634

1.683

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

92.648

1.697

33

22

Joey Logano

92.716

1.810

34

99

Daniel Suarez

92.843

1.892

35

10

Ty Dillon

92.877

1.926

36

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

93.665

2.714

37

7

Justin Haley

93.716

2.765

38

21

Josh Berry

93.769

2.818

39

78

Katherine Legge *

94.076

3.125

40

51

Cody Ware

94.738

3.787

41

11

Denny Hamlin

0.000

--

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

