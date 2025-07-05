Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Grant Park 165 at Chicago
Bubba Wallace paced NASCAR Cup Series practice ahead of Sunday's Grant Park 165. Wallace turned a fastest lap time of 90.951 seconds around the 2.2-mile, 12-turn street course.
William Byron, the second-fastest driver in the session, was one of many drivers to collide with the wall in a chaotic practice session. Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in the session.
Here are the full practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Race 19 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Time
Diff
1
23
Bubba Wallace
90.951
--
2
24
William Byron
91.006
0.055
3
9
Chase Elliott
91.072
0.121
4
54
Ty Gibbs
91.092
0.141
5
71
Michael McDowell
91.263
0.312
6
77
Carson Hocevar
91.364
0.413
7
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
91.375
0.424
8
17
Chris Buescher
91.427
0.476
9
45
Tyler Reddick
91.435
0.484
10
6
Brad Keselowski
91.513
0.562
11
48
Alex Bowman
91.549
0.598
12
13
Will Brown *
91.637
0.686
13
60
Ryan Preece
91.638
0.687
14
4
Noah Gragson
91.679
0.728
15
5
Kyle Larson
91.703
0.752
16
38
Zane Smith
91.761
0.810
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
91.766
0.815
18
12
Ryan Blaney
91.868
0.917
19
20
Christopher Bell
91.914
0.963
20
1
Ross Chastain
91.985
1.034
21
67
Corey Heim * (i)
92.005
1.054
22
34
Todd Gilliland
92.067
1.116
23
43
Erik Jones
92.088
1.137
24
42
John Hunter Nemechek
92.173
1.222
25
8
Kyle Busch
92.179
1.228
26
33
Austin Hill * (i)
92.193
1.242
27
19
Chase Briscoe
92.285
1.334
28
2
Austin Cindric
92.321
1.370
29
3
Austin Dillon
92.371
1.420
30
35
Riley Herbst #
92.387
1.436
31
41
Cole Custer
92.634
1.683
32
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
92.648
1.697
33
22
Joey Logano
92.716
1.810
34
99
Daniel Suarez
92.843
1.892
35
10
Ty Dillon
92.877
1.926
36
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
93.665
2.714
37
7
Justin Haley
93.716
2.765
38
21
Josh Berry
93.769
2.818
39
78
Katherine Legge *
94.076
3.125
40
51
Cody Ware
94.738
3.787
41
11
Denny Hamlin
0.000
--
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points