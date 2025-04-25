Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for the Jack Link's 500. Talladega always offers some of the most dramatic moments of the season, and fans will undoubtedly tune in to see who comes away with the win in Sunday's race.
Fast Facts: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
Date: April 27, 2025
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (Lincoln, Alabama)
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Stages: 60/120/188
Defending Winner: Tyler Reddick
Jack Link's 500 Schedule
Date
Time
Session
TV
Sat., Apr. 26
10:30 a.m. ET
Qualifying
Prime Video
Sun., Apr. 27
3:00 p.m. ET
Jack Link's 500
FOX
Superspeedway Unpredictability
Fans can always expect the unexpected at Talladega Superspeedway.
As is always the case at NASCAR's three "superspeedways" - Talladega, Daytona International Speedway and the recently-reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway - the pack racing heavily influenced by the draft creates unique circumstances. This breed of racing creates surprising winners, and it's the best chance for "underdog" teams to punch their playoff ticket.
A massive multi-car incident can also change the race's complexion in the blink of an eye. "The Big One" can ruin a great day for a fast competitor or give new life to a driver fortunate enough to avoid it.
Fuel Mileage a Factor
Sometimes, "fuel mileage" is seen as a dirty word in the racing world. After all, fans want to see race cars go as fast as possible. However, managing fuel mileage is an important part of superspeedway racing currently in NASCAR.
It's something that will be discussed frequently while watching Sunday's race. Teams will be walking the tightrope between gaining track position and monitoring their fuel usage. It's vital because more fuel saved can mean less time spent on pit road refueling.
Love it or hate it, the fuel mileage game is a vital part of superspeedway success, and will be part of Sunday's race.
Down to the Wire
No matter how we get there, we can expect a dramatic finish at Talladega.
Nine of the last 16 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway have featured a last-lap pass. Last fall, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. defeated Brad Keselowski by just six-thousandths of a second to win the YellaWood 500. That was only the third-closest finish at Talladega since the introduction of electronic scoring in 1993.
In the Next Gen era, there have been no fewer than 41 lead changes in every Talladega race. Last spring's Talladega race saw 72 lead changes, with the fall race boasting 66 lead changes.