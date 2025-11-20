Primary Sponsor Returns With Multi-Year Commitment to Gragson, FRM

On Thursday, Noah Gragson fans found a new reason to get charged up heading into the 2026 season. MillerTech, a premium lithium-ion battery company, has agreed to a multi-year extension, which will keep it a primary sponsor of Gragson and the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports team through the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

⚡️



— Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) November 20, 2025

For MillerTech, the decision to return to Front Row Motorsports as a sponsor for the electrifying personality that is Gragson was a simple call.

“Noah and Front Row Motorsports represent the kind of commitment and character we stand on at MillerTech,” said Lester Miller, CEO, MillerTech. “Staying with them for a multi-year program was an easy decision. We are grateful for the relationship, proud of what we accomplished together, and ready to keep growing this partnership in a big way.”

In 2026, MillerTech will serve as a three-race primary sponsor of Gragson's No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, beginning with the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17. MillerTech will return as the primary sponsor at Pocono Raceway on June 14 and will cap off its season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 23.

Gragson, 27, is elated for the return of MillerTech in 2026.

“It means a lot to have MillerTech return to Front Row and the No. 4 Team,” said Gragson. “Lester and the entire MillerTech family’s continued support shows they believe in the direction we’re heading, and I’m excited for what we’ve got lined up for the 2026 season.”

In addition to the primary sponsorship, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports will partner together in a six-part social media series titled "Powering Your Adventure". The purpose of the social media series is to showcase the many ways the MillerTech products can power whatever journey you take during a NASCAR race weekend or away from the track.

Gragson, a 13-time race winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity Series) has had a hard time getting the ball rolling on his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, but it seems like over the last couple of seasons that things are starting to click for the Las Vegas native.

The high-water mark of a frustrating 2025 season for Gragson and the No. 4 team was a fourth-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in the spring race.

While results have been mixed, over the last two years, Gragson has amassed two of his three career top-five finishes and 10 of his 11 top-10s. Gragson, who moved to Front Row Motorsports at the beginning of the 2025 season, hopes that he and the team can take another giant leap forward in the upcoming campaign.

