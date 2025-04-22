Prime Video NASCAR Garage 56 Documentary Premiere Set for June 12
Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for its feature-length documentary American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans, which covers NASCAR's 2023 Garage 56 entry, an American stock car that competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The documentary, which was formerly titled Garage 56, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video and will be available to watch in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide for those with a Prime membership.
The American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans documentary was produced by NASCAR Studios and Griffin Van Malssen, and the film was directed by Brad Lockhart. Jeff Gordon of Hendrick Motorsports joined NASCAR's Tim Clark, John Dahl, Amy Anderson, Tally Hair, and Matt Summers as executive producers for the project.
The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans marked the 100th running of the legendary motorsports event, and ahead of the race, an invitation was sent to NASCAR for the sanctioning body to bring an American stock car Camaro to compete against the best-of-the-best cars and drivers in endurance sports car racing.
With a chance to fulfill a childhood dream of fielding a car at Le Mans, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France tapped Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history to build the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro. Over 18 months, Hendrick Motorsports developed the NASCAR-style stock car, a car usually tasked with competing for three to four hours on ovals, to take on the challenge of a 24-hour event on the legendary Le Mans road course.
For the challenge, Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson, and Mike Rockenfeller were all tasked to serve as the three-driver team to rotate behind the wheel of the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans.
The NASCAR/Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro qualified 37th-fastest for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and would go on to finish 39th in the 62-car field, finishing 57 laps off the pace of the race-winning No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse team.