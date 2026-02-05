Progressive Insurance Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2026

Progressive Insurance is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2026, sponsoring Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in 11 NASCAR Cup Series events, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May and including the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The industry-leading insurance provider joined Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin as an anchor partner in 2025, sponsoring 18 races and finding immediate success, with victories at Martinsville Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

"The Progressive relationship means a lot to our team," said Hamlin. "They came on board at a point when we really needed help last year and we were able to deliver great results on the track and later in the year, we did more stuff with them away from the track. It's a testament to waht our sport can drive as far as value for our sponsors, and we're excited to have them back on board to continue to build on what we started in 2025."

In 2026, the Progressive Insurance is scheduled to be on the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway (May 3), Watkins Glen International (May 10), the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway (May 17), Nashville Superspeedway (May 31), Chicagoland Speedway (July 5), North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19), Iowa Speedway (August 9), Daytona International Speedway (August 29), Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 11), Phoenix Raceway (October 18), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (November 8).

"Progressive's relationship with JGR and Denny Hamlin represents the alignment of performance, trust and innovation and we're excited and to build off our 2025 successes," said Mari Pumarejo, Chief Marketing Officer of Progressive. "We share the drive to deliver excellence for fans and communities on and off the track and we look forward to supporting the No. 11 team again this year. We can't wait for Denny to get back on the track and watch him in action."

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will mark Hamlin's 21st season full-time at NASCAR's top-level. Throughout his career, the Chesterfield, Virginia-native has been to Victory Lane 60 times, including a series-leading six wins in 2025. His resume also includes wins in the Southern 500, DAYTONA 500, and Coca-Cola 600.

"We're thrilled to have Progressive back with us and our No. 11 this season," said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. "It was such a successful program on and off the track last season and we look forward to building upon that momentum this year."

The NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin on Sunday, February 15 with the DAYTONA 500. Progressive Insurance will appear for the first time on the No. 11 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 PM ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

