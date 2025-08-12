Pye Barker Extends Sponsorship of Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has extended its sponsorship agreement with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.
The nation’s largest full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety, and security services provider has extended its partnership with the organization for next season and will serve as a primary sponsor of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE in 14 NASCAR Cup Series events.
In addition to its continued primary sponsorship of John Hunter Nemechek, the brand will also expand its involvement in hospitality, employee engagement programs, and community outreach throughout the course of this new partnership.
“We are thrilled to have Pye-Barker Fire & Safety renew for next season,” said Jimmie Johnson, majority owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “John Hunter [Nemechek] and the No. 42 team are great representatives of the brand, and our collective goal is to put Pye-Barker back in Victory Lane.”
This extended partnership includes expanded branding on team assets, enhanced activations at select NASCAR Cup Series events, and continued collaboration on content, employee and safety initiatives. The company first joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2024 and has been a loyal partner ever since.
“This partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB reflects the same values that guide our business every day – putting people first and building lasting relationships built on trust,” said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. “We look for partners who genuinely car about their people and their community, LEGACY shares our commitment to excellence and appreciates that family culture that makes both our organizations successful. Together, we’re able to connect with our team members, customers, and communities in ways that go far beyond business.”
Since continuing their partnership with John Hunter Nemechek at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2024, the sponsors has been a part of three top-10 finishes, including a pair of sixth-place results this season at Mexico City and Pocono.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nemechek was able to bring the Pye Barker colors to three victories between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, at Martinsville (2023), Kansas (2023), and Nashville (2024). The brand was also part of Nemechek’s Truck Series efforts in 2021 and 2022.
“Having Pye-Barker Fire & Safety back with us for another year is a huge win for our team,” said Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE. “Their values of service, trust, and care for their team and communities line up perfectly with what we’re building here. We’re looking forward to another year of growing together, both on and off the track. I’m looking forward to representing them in 14 races next year and hopefully taking them to Victory Lane again.”
In his second season competing with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (and his third full-time season in the Cup Series), Nemechek is having a career year, scoring his first-ever top-five finish in the season-opening DAYTONA 500, as well as a career-high six top-10 finishes.
Pye Barker Fire & Safety will be featured on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Richmond Raceway, where Nemechek will attempt to make an effort to clinch an upset victory and get into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Coverage of the Cook Out 400 will take place at 7:00pm ET on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.