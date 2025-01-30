Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will continue its long-standing support of NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek in 2025, signing a sponsorship extension with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
The company will be significantly expanding its role with Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for the upcoming season, increasing its number of races as primary sponsor of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE from seven to 14 events.
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has been a long-time supporter of Nemechek’s career in NASCAR’s National Series, dating back to 2016, when the Mooresville, North Carolina-native competed for his family-owned NEMCO Motorsports team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
“Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days,” said Nemechek. “I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track.”
Each day across the United States, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety’s team of 8,000 fire and security experts protect their communities by installing, testing and servicing fire suppression systems, extinguishers, fire sprinklers, security systems and fire alarms, and providing 24/7 alarm monitoring. Since its founding in 1946, the company has grown to more than 250 locations nationwide.
"I'm excited to see Pye Barker extend and expand with the CLUB," said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. "The Pye-Barker leadership and team members share the same mindset and vision as we do at LEGACY MC. Additionally, John Hunter is a great spokesperson for their brand, and we can't wait to deliver for them."
Nemechek enters his third full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his second piloting a Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. In his two prior full-time seasons (2020 and 2024), Nemechek racked up seven top-10 finishes, including a career-best sixth-place result last Spring at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“At Pye-Barker, we’ve built a culture where individual work is rewarded, but your team has your back. That’s a philosophy I see reflected in the sport of racing,” said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety CEO. “We admire John Hunter [Nemechek] for his integrity as an athlete, willingness to put in the work, and dedication to his teammates. Our shared values make him a great representative of Pye-Barker and make us proud to continue this relationship with Nemechek and LEGACY MC in 2025.”
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will make its season debut on the No. 42 at Circuit of The Americas on March 2. Last season, with the company on-board his NASCAR Cup Series entry, Nemechek earned a top-10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.