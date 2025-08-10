Race Results: 2025 NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen
Shane van Gisbergen took his fourth win of his NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year campaign in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, as he cruised to the finish line by a margin of victory of more than 11 seconds over Christopher Bell.
Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five finishers in the event at the 2.45-mile road course.
Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Shane Van Gisbergen #
90
--
2
20
Christopher Bell
90
11.116
3
17
Chris Buescher (S1)
90
11.825
4
24
William Byron
90
16.218
5
19
Chase Briscoe
90
17.182
6
12
Ryan Blaney (S2)
90
17.320
7
99
Daniel Suarez
90
21.508
8
23
Bubba Wallace *
90
28.496
9
45
Tyler Reddick *
90
28.805
10
1
Ross Chastain
90
31.995
11
16
AJ Allmendinger
90
32.249
12
43
Erik Jones
90
32.392
13
60
Ryan Preece
90
32.872
14
22
Joey Logano
90
32.911
15
3
Austin Dillon
90
33.518
16
2
Austin Cindric
90
33.687
17
38
Zane Smith *
90
37.567
18
77
Carson Hocevar
90
40.282
19
71
Michael McDowell
90
40.286
20
48
Alex Bowman
90
42.632
21
4
Noah Gragson *
90
43.514
22
8
Kyle Busch
90
45.994
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
90
46.833
24
35
Riley Herbst # *
90
47.191
25
11
Denny Hamlin
90
47.290
26
9
Chase Elliott
90
47.512
27
7
Justin Haley
90
50.717
28
34
Todd Gilliland *
90
51.599
29
51
Cody Ware
90
58.890
30
10
Ty Dillon
90
61.026
31
6
Brad Keselowski
90
63.904
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
90
66.882
33
54
Ty Gibbs
90
66.888
34
41
Cole Custer
90
69.914
35
21
Josh Berry
90
72.552
36
78
Katherine Legge *
89
1 lap
37
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
89
1 lap
38
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
89
1 lap
39
5
Kyle Larson (X)
75
15 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap