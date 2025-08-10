Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen

Shane van Gisbergen took his fourth win of his NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year campaign in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, as he cruised to the finish line by a margin of victory of more than 11 seconds over Christopher Bell.

Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five finishers in the event at the 2.45-mile road course.

Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Shane Van Gisbergen #

90

--

2

20

Christopher Bell

90

11.116

3

17

Chris Buescher (S1)

90

11.825

4

24

William Byron

90

16.218

5

19

Chase Briscoe

90

17.182

6

12

Ryan Blaney (S2)

90

17.320

7

99

Daniel Suarez

90

21.508

8

23

Bubba Wallace *

90

28.496

9

45

Tyler Reddick *

90

28.805

10

1

Ross Chastain

90

31.995

11

16

AJ Allmendinger

90

32.249

12

43

Erik Jones

90

32.392

13

60

Ryan Preece

90

32.872

14

22

Joey Logano

90

32.911

15

3

Austin Dillon

90

33.518

16

2

Austin Cindric

90

33.687

17

38

Zane Smith *

90

37.567

18

77

Carson Hocevar

90

40.282

19

71

Michael McDowell

90

40.286

20

48

Alex Bowman

90

42.632

21

4

Noah Gragson *

90

43.514

22

8

Kyle Busch

90

45.994

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

90

46.833

24

35

Riley Herbst # *

90

47.191

25

11

Denny Hamlin

90

47.290

26

9

Chase Elliott

90

47.512

27

7

Justin Haley

90

50.717

28

34

Todd Gilliland *

90

51.599

29

51

Cody Ware

90

58.890

30

10

Ty Dillon

90

61.026

31

6

Brad Keselowski

90

63.904

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

90

66.882

33

54

Ty Gibbs

90

66.888

34

41

Cole Custer

90

69.914

35

21

Josh Berry

90

72.552

36

78

Katherine Legge *

89

1 lap

37

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

89

1 lap

38

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

89

1 lap

39

5

Kyle Larson (X)

75

15 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

