Race Results: 2025 NCS Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
CAN YOU BELIEVE WHAT WE'VE JUST WITNESSED!?!?!
Chase Elliott is moving on to the 'Round of 8' in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after a stealthy move to get by the slower Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at the exit of Turn 4, shooting the gap to earn himself the victory in the Hollywood Casino 400.
Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, was running fourth when the white flag dropped but was able to manuever through the utter chaos of the race's final lap to collect his 21st career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his second at Kansas Speedway.
Denny Hamlin, who was the main aggressor in the final lap contact between himself and his driver at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace, somehow limped home for a second-place result, with a fleet of Toyotas coming home behind him -- with Christopher Bell in third, Chase Briscoe in fourth, and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top-five.
Kyle Larson was a contender for the victory all afternoon, but fell back slightly after some late-race contact with the outside wall. The Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to finish in sixth-place. Tyler Reddick was seventh, with Brad Keselowski eighth, William Byron ninth, and Shane Van Gisbergen rounding out the top-10.
Other drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs that finishes outside the top-10 include Ross Chastain, who came home just behind his Trackhouse teammate Shane Van Gisbergen in 11th. Joey Logano brought a wounded No. 22 home in 21st, with Ryan Blaney 24th, and Austin Cindric in 30th.
Leaving Kansas, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric are all below the cutline heading to the final race in the second round of the post-season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 5).
Hollywood Casino 400 Race Results:
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
9
Chase Elliott (P)
273
--
2
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
273
0.069
3
20
Christopher Bell (P)
273
0.200
4
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
273
0.235
5
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
273
0.255
6
5
Kyle Larson (P)
273
0.649
7
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
273
0.779
8
6
Brad Keselowski
273
1.022
9
24
William Byron (P)
273
1.030
10
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
273
1.288
11
1
Ross Chastain (P)
273
1.420
12
34
Todd Gilliland
273
1.453
13
10
Ty Dillon
273
1.668
14
71
Michael McDowell
273
1.713
15
17
Chris Buescher
273
1.866
16
43
Erik Jones
273
1.882
17
99
Daniel Suarez
273
2.091
18
7
Justin Haley
273
2.144
19
8
Kyle Busch
273
2.290
20
41
Cole Custer
273
2.551
21
22
Joey Logano (P)
273
2.573
22
35
Riley Herbst
273
2.657
23
4
Noah Gragson
273
3.034
24
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
273
3.102
25
54
Ty Gibbs
272
1 lap
26
60
Ryan Preece
271
2 laps
27
3
Austin Dillon
271
2 laps
28
48
Alex Bowman
271
2 laps
29
77
Carson Hocevar
269
4 laps
30
2
Austin Cindric (P)
269
4 laps
31
38
Zane Smith
266
7 laps
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
266
7 laps
33
21
Josh Berry
266
7 laps
34
44
J.J. Yeley
261
12 laps
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
236
37 laps
36
16
AJ Allmendinger
216
57 laps
37
51
Cody Ware
52
221 laps