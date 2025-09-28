Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NCS Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Joseph Srigley

Chase Elliott is moving on to the 'Round of 8' in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after a stealthy move to get by the slower Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at the exit of Turn 4, shooting the gap to earn himself the victory in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, was running fourth when the white flag dropped but was able to manuever through the utter chaos of the race's final lap to collect his 21st career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his second at Kansas Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, who was the main aggressor in the final lap contact between himself and his driver at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace, somehow limped home for a second-place result, with a fleet of Toyotas coming home behind him -- with Christopher Bell in third, Chase Briscoe in fourth, and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top-five.

Kyle Larson was a contender for the victory all afternoon, but fell back slightly after some late-race contact with the outside wall. The Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to finish in sixth-place. Tyler Reddick was seventh, with Brad Keselowski eighth, William Byron ninth, and Shane Van Gisbergen rounding out the top-10.

Other drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs that finishes outside the top-10 include Ross Chastain, who came home just behind his Trackhouse teammate Shane Van Gisbergen in 11th. Joey Logano brought a wounded No. 22 home in 21st, with Ryan Blaney 24th, and Austin Cindric in 30th.

Leaving Kansas, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric are all below the cutline heading to the final race in the second round of the post-season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 5).

Hollywood Casino 400 Race Results:

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

9

Chase Elliott (P)

273

--

2

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

273

0.069

3

20

Christopher Bell (P)

273

0.200

4

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

273

0.235

5

23

Bubba Wallace (P)

273

0.255

6

5

Kyle Larson (P)

273

0.649

7

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

273

0.779

8

6

Brad Keselowski

273

1.022

9

24

William Byron (P)

273

1.030

10

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

273

1.288

11

1

Ross Chastain (P)

273

1.420

12

34

Todd Gilliland

273

1.453

13

10

Ty Dillon

273

1.668

14

71

Michael McDowell

273

1.713

15

17

Chris Buescher

273

1.866

16

43

Erik Jones

273

1.882

17

99

Daniel Suarez

273

2.091

18

7

Justin Haley

273

2.144

19

8

Kyle Busch

273

2.290

20

41

Cole Custer

273

2.551

21

22

Joey Logano (P)

273

2.573

22

35

Riley Herbst

273

2.657

23

4

Noah Gragson

273

3.034

24

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

273

3.102

25

54

Ty Gibbs

272

1 lap

26

60

Ryan Preece

271

2 laps

27

3

Austin Dillon

271

2 laps

28

48

Alex Bowman

271

2 laps

29

77

Carson Hocevar

269

4 laps

30

2

Austin Cindric (P)

269

4 laps

31

38

Zane Smith

266

7 laps

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

266

7 laps

33

21

Josh Berry

266

7 laps

34

44

J.J. Yeley

261

12 laps

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

236

37 laps

36

16

AJ Allmendinger

216

57 laps

37

51

Cody Ware

52

221 laps

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

