Race Results: 2025 NXS Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Casey Calhoun, Racing America

Connor Zilisch is heading back to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after dominating Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. It’s the 11th career victory for Zilisch, and his 10th of the season.

Zilisch paced the field in his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet for a whopping 61 of 68 laps, including the final 26 laps around the 2.28-mile purpose-built road course in Concord, North Carolina. The victory also earns him 5 Playoff Points and secures him a spot in the Round of 8 (despite having already locked into the round via his points position heading into the race).

Austin Green, piloting a fourth entry for Jordan Anderson Racing, finished in the runner-up spot, a career-best for the son of 1994 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green. Sammy Smith finished in the third position, making a last-ditch effort to lock himself into the semi-final round of the post-season.

Kaz Grala brought home a fourth-place finish in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, while Connor Mosack, a part-time driver in the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, rounded out the top five.

Jeb Burton recorded a solid sixth-place result on the afternoon, while William Sawalich, Justin Allgaier, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-10. The drivers who were still in post-season contention but finished outside the top-10 include Sheldon Creed (11th), Jesse Love (12th), Taylor Gray (13th), Carson Kvapil (15th), Brandon Jones (18th), Sam Mayer (19th), Austin Hill (28th), and Harrison Burton (30th).

With Saturday being the third event in the ‘Round of 12’ in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, four drivers were eliminated from postseason contention: Harrison Burton and AM Racing, Austin Hill and Richard Childress Racing, Taylor Gray and Joe Gibbs Racing, and Nick Sanchez and Big Machine Racing.

Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil will be the eight drivers that compete for a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 over the next three events at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville.,

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 1.5-mile facility of Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, with the second-tier series running on Saturday, October 11, on The CW, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch (P)

68

--

2

87

Austin Green

68

1.134

3

8

Sammy Smith (P)

68

2.759

4

24

Kaz Grala

68

4.085

5

9

Connor Mosack

68

5.435

6

27

Jeb Burton

68

6.395

7

18

William Sawalich

68

8.968

8

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

68

10.418

9

48

Nick Sanchez (P)

68

11.405

10

16

Christian Eckes

68

12.485

11

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

68

12.956

12

2

Jesse Love (P)

68

13.364

13

54

Taylor Gray (P)

68

13.365

14

19

Aric Almirola

68

16.790

15

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

68

17.305

16

4

Parker Retzlaff

68

18.100

17

11

Daniel Hemric

68

19.217

18

20

Brandon Jones (P)

68

19.799

19

41

Sam Mayer (P)

68

20.532

20

39

Ryan Sieg

68

21.165

21

91

Josh Bilicki

68

21.827

22

17

Corey Day

68

22.895

23

42

Anthony Alfredo

68

23.436

24

71

Ryan Ellis

68

23.993

25

53

Sage Karam

68

25.350

26

92

Leland Honeyman

68

26.429

27

51

Jeremy Clements

68

27.121

28

21

Austin Hill (P)

68

27.951

29

31

Blaine Perkins

68

34.624

30

07

Alex Labbe

67

1 lap

31

44

Brennan Poole

67

1 lap

32

99

Matt DiBenedetto

67

1 lap

33

28

Kyle Sieg

67

1 lap

34

25

Harrison Burton (P)

64

4 laps

35

26

Dean Thompson

62

6 laps

36

10

Daniel Dye

44

24 laps

37

45

Josh Williams

20

48 laps

38

50

Preston Pardus

7

61 laps

