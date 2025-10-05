Race Results: 2025 NXS Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL
Connor Zilisch is heading back to Victory Lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after dominating Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. It’s the 11th career victory for Zilisch, and his 10th of the season.
Zilisch paced the field in his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet for a whopping 61 of 68 laps, including the final 26 laps around the 2.28-mile purpose-built road course in Concord, North Carolina. The victory also earns him 5 Playoff Points and secures him a spot in the Round of 8 (despite having already locked into the round via his points position heading into the race).
Austin Green, piloting a fourth entry for Jordan Anderson Racing, finished in the runner-up spot, a career-best for the son of 1994 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green. Sammy Smith finished in the third position, making a last-ditch effort to lock himself into the semi-final round of the post-season.
Kaz Grala brought home a fourth-place finish in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, while Connor Mosack, a part-time driver in the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, rounded out the top five.
Jeb Burton recorded a solid sixth-place result on the afternoon, while William Sawalich, Justin Allgaier, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-10. The drivers who were still in post-season contention but finished outside the top-10 include Sheldon Creed (11th), Jesse Love (12th), Taylor Gray (13th), Carson Kvapil (15th), Brandon Jones (18th), Sam Mayer (19th), Austin Hill (28th), and Harrison Burton (30th).
With Saturday being the third event in the ‘Round of 12’ in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, four drivers were eliminated from postseason contention: Harrison Burton and AM Racing, Austin Hill and Richard Childress Racing, Taylor Gray and Joe Gibbs Racing, and Nick Sanchez and Big Machine Racing.
Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil will be the eight drivers that compete for a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 over the next three events at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville.,
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 1.5-mile facility of Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, with the second-tier series running on Saturday, October 11, on The CW, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch (P)
68
--
2
87
Austin Green
68
1.134
3
8
Sammy Smith (P)
68
2.759
4
24
Kaz Grala
68
4.085
5
9
Connor Mosack
68
5.435
6
27
Jeb Burton
68
6.395
7
18
William Sawalich
68
8.968
8
7
Justin Allgaier (P)
68
10.418
9
48
Nick Sanchez (P)
68
11.405
10
16
Christian Eckes
68
12.485
11
00
Sheldon Creed (P)
68
12.956
12
2
Jesse Love (P)
68
13.364
13
54
Taylor Gray (P)
68
13.365
14
19
Aric Almirola
68
16.790
15
1
Carson Kvapil (P)
68
17.305
16
4
Parker Retzlaff
68
18.100
17
11
Daniel Hemric
68
19.217
18
20
Brandon Jones (P)
68
19.799
19
41
Sam Mayer (P)
68
20.532
20
39
Ryan Sieg
68
21.165
21
91
Josh Bilicki
68
21.827
22
17
Corey Day
68
22.895
23
42
Anthony Alfredo
68
23.436
24
71
Ryan Ellis
68
23.993
25
53
Sage Karam
68
25.350
26
92
Leland Honeyman
68
26.429
27
51
Jeremy Clements
68
27.121
28
21
Austin Hill (P)
68
27.951
29
31
Blaine Perkins
68
34.624
30
07
Alex Labbe
67
1 lap
31
44
Brennan Poole
67
1 lap
32
99
Matt DiBenedetto
67
1 lap
33
28
Kyle Sieg
67
1 lap
34
25
Harrison Burton (P)
64
4 laps
35
26
Dean Thompson
62
6 laps
36
10
Daniel Dye
44
24 laps
37
45
Josh Williams
20
48 laps
38
50
Preston Pardus
7
61 laps