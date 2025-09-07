Race Results: 2025 NXS Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at WWT Raceway
Connor Zilisch is in NASCAR Xfinity Series Victory Lane... again.
The JR Motorsports driver is in Victory Lane for the NINTH time this season, and the 10th time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. William Sawalich and Christian Eckes came up just short of a victory to lock themselves into the postseason. Brandon Jones and Jesse Love collected top-fives, as well.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch
160
2
18
William Sawalich
160
1.506
3
16
Christian Eckes
160
2.138
4
20
Brandon Jones
160
2.311
5
2
Jesse Love
160
2.523
6
19
Aric Almirola
160
3.815
7
11
Daniel Hemric
160
4.079
8
4
Parker Retzlaff
160
5.634
9
17
Corey Day
160
6.034
10
10
Daniel Dye
160
7.452
11
99
Matt DiBenedetto
160
7.833
12
21
Austin Hill
160
7.980
13
42
Anthony Alfredo
160
8.702
14
44
Brennan Poole
160
9.297
15
51
Jeremy Clements
160
9.544
16
26
Dean Thompson
160
9.912
17
54
Taylor Gray
160
10.044
18
71
Ryan Ellis
160
11.473
19
45
Lavar Scott
160
13.112
20
70
Thomas Annunziata
160
13.565
21
91
Matt Mills
160
13.785
22
25
Harrison Burton
160
14.275
23
31
Blaine Perkins
160
15.274
24
28
Kyle Sieg
160
15.616
25
48
Nick Sanchez
160
16.151
26
53
Joey Gase
160
17.306
27
39
Ryan Sieg
160
18.953
28
7
Justin Allgaier
160
19.065
29
07
Nick Leitz
160
19.807
30
00
Sheldon Creed
158
2 laps
31
35
Glen Reen
158
2 laps
32
14
Garrett Smithley
158
2 laps
33
8
Sammy Smith
157
3 laps
34
76
Kole Raz
145
15 laps
35
41
Sam Mayer
134
26 laps
36
27
Jeb Burton
109
51 laps
37
1
Carson Kvapil
38
122 laps
38
32
Jordan Anderson
33
127 laps