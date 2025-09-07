Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NXS Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at WWT Raceway

Joseph Srigley

James Gilbert, Getty Images

Connor Zilisch is in NASCAR Xfinity Series Victory Lane... again.

The JR Motorsports driver is in Victory Lane for the NINTH time this season, and the 10th time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. William Sawalich and Christian Eckes came up just short of a victory to lock themselves into the postseason. Brandon Jones and Jesse Love collected top-fives, as well.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch

160

2

18

William Sawalich

160

1.506

3

16

Christian Eckes

160

2.138

4

20

Brandon Jones

160

2.311

5

2

Jesse Love

160

2.523

6

19

Aric Almirola

160

3.815

7

11

Daniel Hemric

160

4.079

8

4

Parker Retzlaff

160

5.634

9

17

Corey Day

160

6.034

10

10

Daniel Dye

160

7.452

11

99

Matt DiBenedetto

160

7.833

12

21

Austin Hill

160

7.980

13

42

Anthony Alfredo

160

8.702

14

44

Brennan Poole

160

9.297

15

51

Jeremy Clements

160

9.544

16

26

Dean Thompson

160

9.912

17

54

Taylor Gray

160

10.044

18

71

Ryan Ellis

160

11.473

19

45

Lavar Scott

160

13.112

20

70

Thomas Annunziata

160

13.565

21

91

Matt Mills

160

13.785

22

25

Harrison Burton

160

14.275

23

31

Blaine Perkins

160

15.274

24

28

Kyle Sieg

160

15.616

25

48

Nick Sanchez

160

16.151

26

53

Joey Gase

160

17.306

27

39

Ryan Sieg

160

18.953

28

7

Justin Allgaier

160

19.065

29

07

Nick Leitz

160

19.807

30

00

Sheldon Creed

158

2 laps

31

35

Glen Reen

158

2 laps

32

14

Garrett Smithley

158

2 laps

33

8

Sammy Smith

157

3 laps

34

76

Kole Raz

145

15 laps

35

41

Sam Mayer

134

26 laps

36

27

Jeb Burton

109

51 laps

37

1

Carson Kvapil

38

122 laps

38

32

Jordan Anderson

33

127 laps

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News