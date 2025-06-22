Racing America Logo

Race Results: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

Joseph Srigley

Photo: David Rosenblum, Lumen Digital Agency

Chase Briscoe is finally a NASCAR Cup Series race-winner for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Mitchell, Indiana-native was able to save enough gas to get to the finsih of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, holding off seven-time Pocono race-winner Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

Status

1

19

Chase Briscoe

--

Running

2

11

Denny Hamlin

0.682

Running

3

12

Ryan Blaney

0.989

Running

4

17

Chris Buescher

2.731

Running

5

9

Chase Elliott

5.187

Running

6

42

John Hunter Nemechek

12.312

Running

7

5

Kyle Larson

12.832

Running

8

60

Ryan Preece

13.099

Running

9

6

Brad Keselowski

13.491

Running

10

2

Austin Cindric

13.512

Running

11

48

Alex Bowman

15.673

Running

12

21

Josh Berry

16.077

Running

13

43

Erik Jones

16.771

Running

14

54

Ty Gibbs

17.865

Running

15

99

Daniel Suarez

18.984

Running

16

22

Joey Logano

19.577

Running

17

20

Christopher Bell

21.964

Running

18

77

Carson Hocevar

22.720

Running

19

7

Justin Haley

23.136

Running

20

8

Kyle Busch

24.269

Running

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

25.001

Running

22

41

Cole Custer

25.875

Running

23

4

Noah Gragson

26.044

Running

24

3

Austin Dillon

27.868

Running

25

38

Zane Smith

31.142

Running

26

1

Ross Chastain

32.233

Running

27

24

William Byron

32.878

Running

28

34

Todd Gilliland

33.298

Running

29

51

Cody Ware

34.444

Running

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

37.243

Running

31

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

1 lap

Running

32

45

Tyler Reddick

1 lap

Running

33

10

Ty Dillon

20 laps

Running

34

44

Brennan Poole

49 laps

Mechanical

35

71

Michael McDowell

87 laps

Accident

36

23

Bubba Wallace

106 laps

Accident

37

35

Riley Herbst

119 laps

Accident

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

