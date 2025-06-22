Race Results: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
Chase Briscoe is finally a NASCAR Cup Series race-winner for Joe Gibbs Racing.
The Mitchell, Indiana-native was able to save enough gas to get to the finsih of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, holding off seven-time Pocono race-winner Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
Status
1
19
Chase Briscoe
--
Running
2
11
Denny Hamlin
0.682
Running
3
12
Ryan Blaney
0.989
Running
4
17
Chris Buescher
2.731
Running
5
9
Chase Elliott
5.187
Running
6
42
John Hunter Nemechek
12.312
Running
7
5
Kyle Larson
12.832
Running
8
60
Ryan Preece
13.099
Running
9
6
Brad Keselowski
13.491
Running
10
2
Austin Cindric
13.512
Running
11
48
Alex Bowman
15.673
Running
12
21
Josh Berry
16.077
Running
13
43
Erik Jones
16.771
Running
14
54
Ty Gibbs
17.865
Running
15
99
Daniel Suarez
18.984
Running
16
22
Joey Logano
19.577
Running
17
20
Christopher Bell
21.964
Running
18
77
Carson Hocevar
22.720
Running
19
7
Justin Haley
23.136
Running
20
8
Kyle Busch
24.269
Running
21
16
AJ Allmendinger
25.001
Running
22
41
Cole Custer
25.875
Running
23
4
Noah Gragson
26.044
Running
24
3
Austin Dillon
27.868
Running
25
38
Zane Smith
31.142
Running
26
1
Ross Chastain
32.233
Running
27
24
William Byron
32.878
Running
28
34
Todd Gilliland
33.298
Running
29
51
Cody Ware
34.444
Running
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
37.243
Running
31
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
1 lap
Running
32
45
Tyler Reddick
1 lap
Running
33
10
Ty Dillon
20 laps
Running
34
44
Brennan Poole
49 laps
Mechanical
35
71
Michael McDowell
87 laps
Accident
36
23
Bubba Wallace
106 laps
Accident
37
35
Riley Herbst
119 laps
Accident