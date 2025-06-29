Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway
Chase Elliott was able to outduel Brad Keselowski in a very entertaining and compelling finish of Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Elliott crossed the finish line 0.168 seconds ahead of Keselowski to pick up his first win of the year, which secures his place into the Playoffs.
Keselowski narrowly missed out on his first win of the year, but he and the No. 6 RFK Racing team continue to build momentum. Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five finishers on Saturday night.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Race 18 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
9
Chase Elliott
260
--
2
6
Brad Keselowski
260
0.168
3
48
Alex Bowman
260
0.170
4
45
Tyler Reddick (S2)
260
0.438
5
43
Erik Jones
260
0.523
6
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
260
0.579
7
38
Zane Smith
260
0.842
8
10
Ty Dillon
260
1.032
9
17
Chris Buescher
260
1.051
10
77
Carson Hocevar
260
1.549
11
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
260
1.609
12
16
AJ Allmendinger
260
1.645
13
51
Cody Ware
260
1.766
14
54
Ty Gibbs
260
1.856
15
60
Ryan Preece
260
2.814
16
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
260
3.719
17
5
Kyle Larson
260
7.859
18
71
Michael McDowell
260
15.941
19
41
Cole Custer
260
24.031
20
3
Austin Dillon
260
26.281
21
8
Kyle Busch
260
26.713
22
23
Bubba Wallace
258
2 laps
23
7
Justin Haley
257
3 laps
24
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
257
3 laps
25
4
Noah Gragson
252
8 laps
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
241
19 laps
27
34
Todd Gilliland
237
23 laps
28
35
Riley Herbst #
223
37 laps
29
66
David Starr * (i)
184
Out
30
20
Christopher Bell
114
Out
31
11
Denny Hamlin
72
Out
32
21
Josh Berry
70
Out
33
1
Ross Chastain
69
Out
34
99
Daniel Suarez
69
Out
35
19
Chase Briscoe
69
Out
36
22
Joey Logano
69
Out
37
24
William Byron
69
Out
38
2
Austin Cindric (S1)
68
Out
39
01
Corey LaJoie * (i)
68
Out
40
12
Ryan Blaney
56
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap