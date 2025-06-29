Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Chase Elliott was able to outduel Brad Keselowski in a very entertaining and compelling finish of Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Elliott crossed the finish line 0.168 seconds ahead of Keselowski to pick up his first win of the year, which secures his place into the Playoffs.

Keselowski narrowly missed out on his first win of the year, but he and the No. 6 RFK Racing team continue to build momentum. Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five finishers on Saturday night.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Race 18 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

9

Chase Elliott

260

--

2

6

Brad Keselowski

260

0.168

3

48

Alex Bowman

260

0.170

4

45

Tyler Reddick (S2)

260

0.438

5

43

Erik Jones

260

0.523

6

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

260

0.579

7

38

Zane Smith

260

0.842

8

10

Ty Dillon

260

1.032

9

17

Chris Buescher

260

1.051

10

77

Carson Hocevar

260

1.549

11

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

260

1.609

12

16

AJ Allmendinger

260

1.645

13

51

Cody Ware

260

1.766

14

54

Ty Gibbs

260

1.856

15

60

Ryan Preece

260

2.814

16

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

260

3.719

17

5

Kyle Larson

260

7.859

18

71

Michael McDowell

260

15.941

19

41

Cole Custer

260

24.031

20

3

Austin Dillon

260

26.281

21

8

Kyle Busch

260

26.713

22

23

Bubba Wallace

258

2 laps

23

7

Justin Haley

257

3 laps

24

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

257

3 laps

25

4

Noah Gragson

252

8 laps

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

241

19 laps

27

34

Todd Gilliland

237

23 laps

28

35

Riley Herbst #

223

37 laps

29

66

David Starr * (i)

184

Out

30

20

Christopher Bell

114

Out

31

11

Denny Hamlin

72

Out

32

21

Josh Berry

70

Out

33

1

Ross Chastain

69

Out

34

99

Daniel Suarez

69

Out

35

19

Chase Briscoe

69

Out

36

22

Joey Logano

69

Out

37

24

William Byron

69

Out

38

2

Austin Cindric (S1)

68

Out

39

01

Corey LaJoie * (i)

68

Out

40

12

Ryan Blaney

56

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

